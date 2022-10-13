How to complete all deeds in Sea of Thieves: The Herald of the Flame Adventure

The time has come for all good pirates to once again take to the Sea of Thieves in search of treasure and adventure. The latest adventure, The Heard of the Flame, asks captains and their crews to investigate the exploits of Stitcher Jim. As always, this adventure comes with a set of Deeds to complete, rewarding players with renown and a new title for anyone able to complete them all. Here are all the deeds in the Sea of Thieves The Herald of the Flame adventure and how to complete them.

The Herald of the Flame deeds in Sea of Thieves – what they are and how to complete them

These deeds will guide players through the story of The Herald of the Flame adventure in Sea of Thieves. They center around the story of Stitcher Jim, who we’ve not heard from since the Heart of Fire tall tale. The deeds associated with The Herald of the Flame require pirate captains to sail to various islands to uncover what has happened to Sticher Jim since we last saw him.

To begin this adventure, you’ll need to speak to Larinna at an Outpost in the game. She will be standing just outside the local tavern. This will set you off on your latest adventure across the Sea of Thieves.

The deeds for this adventure are: