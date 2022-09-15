All Sunstone Fragment locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mother Gothel is one of the many residents that you can unlock as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. Like all the other residents, Mother Gothel has an entire questline for you to complete. Her questline requires you to obtain the legendary Sunstone. You need to go through quite a bit to obtain this gem so it better be worth it. Here is where you can find all of the Sunstone Fragments in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find the Sunstone Fragments in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After progressing through Mother Gothel’s questline, you will eventually return to the cave on Dazzle Beach where you obtained the Orb of Power. In this area, you will place down some torches that will reveal where you can find the fragments of the legendary Sunstone. After this quest, you will receive the quest called “The Sunstone Fragments.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

As part of the quest, you will have three objectives that actually tell you the biomes that you can find the fragments in. The objects are as follows:

Find the Sunlit Plateau’s Fragment by searching in the morning.

Find the Forest of Valor’s Fragment by searching at night.

Find the Glade of Truth’s Fragment by searching at midday.

Unfortunately, these don’t tell you the exact times or the exact locations you will find the fragments in each of the biomes. While the exact times of each part of the day aren’t extremely clear, you can be sure that morning will last until 12 PM, midday will last until 5 PM, and night will last until around 5 AM.

Related: How to get all Hydrangea colors in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fragments can be found in the following locations:

Sunlit Plateau – Along the river in the southern part of the biome in the morning

Along the river in the southern part of the biome in the morning Glade of Truth – In the northwest corner of the biome during midday

In the northwest corner of the biome during midday Forest of Valor – In front of Anna and Kristoff’s home at night

Luckily, finding the stones doesn’t require a resident with a specific role. Once you have all three of the fragments, you will be tasked with bringing them to Mother Gothel. Once she has them in her possession, the quest will be complete and you will be ready to move on to the next step.