All Mark of Honor vendor locations in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

If you have just started doing PvP recently in World of Warcraft, including the Dragonflight expansion, you might find an item called the Mark of Honor in your inventory. You would be understandably confused, because these items don’t contribute toward anything currently active in the game.

Marks of Honor are used at specific vendors in every major expansion of WoW, going all the way back to Burning Crusade. Basically, the PvP system was overhauled when Legion was released, and the Marks of Honor let you collect everything you could have obtained through PvP in the old system. You’ll need to go to specific vendors in each city to cash in your Marks of Honor, and we’re here to show you where they are, listed by each expansion.

Dragonflight vendor location

The PvP vendor for Dragonflight, Seltherex, is located at the back of the Gladiator’s Refuge in the city of Valdrakken. Currently, this vendor has no items purchasable with Marks of Honor as the expansion is still new. You will be able to trade them in for transmog appearances eventually, but that is much later.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shadowlands vendor location

You’re looking for Purveyor Zo’kuul or Zo’sorg, both located inside The Enclave in Oribos.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Battle for Azeroth vendor location

If you’re on the Alliance side, talk to Marshal Gabriel inside your War Headquarters, the Salt and Shanty. Horde players also need to look in their War Headquarters for Xander Silberman.

Alliance

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horde

Screenshot by Gamepur

Legion vendor location

Lieutenant Surtees and Captain Roberts, inside Greyfang Enclave, will take Alliance marks off your hands. If you’re on the Horde side, go to Windrunner’s Sanctuary, where you’ll find Apothecary Lee and Sarah the Savage. You’ll find both of these spots in the newer version of Dalaran.

Alliance

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horde

Screenshot by Gamepur

Warlords of Draenor vendors location

Ashran is home to the Mark of Honor vendors for this part of the game. For Alliance players, head to Stormshield, and choose one of these vendors: Bregg Coppercast, Ingrid Blackingot, Slugg Spinbolt, Holly McTilla, Li “Crunchpaw” Tsang, and Amelia Clarke. Over on the Horde Side, you’ll need to go to Warspear and talk to Stone Guard Brokefist, Fobbly Kickfix, Blood Guard Axelash, Malukah Lightsong, Class Dawnstrider, or Tae’loxe Soulshrivel.

Alliance

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horde

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mists of Pandaria vendor location

Both Alliance and Horde players need to go to their respective part of Serpent’s Spine. Alliance members can speak to Starlight Sinclair, Ethan Natice, Armsmaster Holinka, Hayden Cristophen, or Lucan Malory, while Horde players can do business with Lol’nor Bloodifst, Doris Chiltonius, Roo Desvin, Acon Deathwielder, and Shonn Su.

Alliance

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horde

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cataclysm vendors location

For Cataclysm, there are faction-exclusive vendors, and one area where both sides can turn in Marks of Honor. Alliance players are allowed in the Champion’s Hall in Stormwind, selling to Edlan Halsing, Lieutenant Tristia, Knight-Lieutenant T’Maire Sydes, and Captain Dirgehammer. Horder players can purchase in Orgrimmar’s Hall of Legends from Rogoc, Doris Volanthius, Blood Guard Zar’shit, and Sergeant Thunderhorn. In addition, all players can go to Gagetzan in Tanaris, where you’ll find Vixton Punchwhistle, Blazzek the Biter, Tiny Tayger, and Capps Carlin.

Alliance

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horde

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wrath of the Lich King vendor location

All players, regardless of faction, will need to check out the Circle of Wills, located in Old Dalaran’s Underbelly. Trapjaw Rix, Blazik Fireclaw, Herwin Steampop, Xazi Smolderpipe, Zom Bocom, and Kylo Kelwin will all accept your Marks of Honor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Burning Crusade vendor location

Once again, you won’t need to be a specific faction to find these vendors. Go to Area 52 in the Netherstorm, and talk to Kezzik the Striker, Kitzie Crankshot, Blaze Magmaburn, or Izzee the Clutch. The same area also contains a second set of NPCs to give your Marks of Honor: Big Zokk Torquewrench, Grex Brainboiler, Tini Smalls, Leeni “Smiley” Smalls, and Krixel Pinchwhistle.