All The Artist Perks in Dead By Daylight

The Artist is a ranged killer in the vein of other characters like Huntress or Trickster. She commands her crows to both attack survivors and reveal their location. What’s most interesting about The Artist are her three perks: Grim Embrace, Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance, and Hex: Pentimento.

Related: Best Huntress build in Dead by Daylight

Grim Embrace

Grim Embrace is a perk that can only be activated once during a match. Hooking a survivor for the first time will grant a token, and once the four tokens have been selected, Grim Embrace will activate. At the moment the final survivor is hooked for the first time, all Generators will be blocked for 20/25/30 seconds. Additionally, the aura of the Obsession is revealed for four seconds.

Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance

When a trial begins, four random hooks will transform into Scourge Hooks, which will be marked to you with a white aura. Any time a survivor is put on a Scourge Hook, the generator with the most progression will explode and instantly lose 9/12/15% of progress and will also start to regress. Any survivor working on the generator when it explodes will have their location revealed with a scream.

Hex: Pentimento

This Hex allows you to see the auras of any Cleansed Totem. You can perform a ritual at a Cleansed Totem to transform it into a Rekindled Totem. Rekindled Totems are removed when cleansed. The number of Rekindled Totems active will result in different effects: