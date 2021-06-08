All the new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will be introducing a whole range of new weapons for players to use as they try to battle their way to the number one spot. In this article, we will run through everything we know about all the new weapons that will be making their way to the game this season.

We will be adding to this article as we learn more about all the weapons.

Rail Gun

A high tech rifle, charge it up to aim and fire a single powerful shot, great for dealing with enemies behind walls.

Damage to player – 85

Mag Size – 1

Fire Rate – 1

Reload Time – 3

Recon Scanner Launcher

Launchers a recon bolt that marks nearby enemies and chests.

Damage to player – 98

Mag Size – 2

Fire Rate – 3

Reload Time – 3.6

Sloane’s Pulse Rifle

A powerful Pulse Rifle, fully automatic when hip-fired, slower shots when aimed down sights.

Damage to player – 38

Mag Size – 16

Fire Rate – 4.2

Reload Time – 2.6775

Kymera Ray Gun

This alien weapon emits a continuous deadly ray.