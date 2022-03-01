You’ll have to deal with another three Wise Beast locations puzzle when you make your way to Testu’s Rise in Elden Ring. You’ll be able to find this tower to the north of Academy of Raya Lucaria. The location is not required, but you’ll be able to unlock this tower and earn a reward at the top when you complete it. In this guide, we’re going to breakdown all three Wise Beast locations for Testu’s Rise in Elden Ring.

Here’s where you need to go to find Testu’s Rise tower in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All three Wise Beast locations

After interacting with the statue you will be attacked by ghostly skeletons attempting to attack the location. You’ll be avoiding these ones throughout the encounter. We recommend heading to the left and grabbing the most obvious of the three Wise Beasts. You can find it out in the open, making it the quickest one of the three.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, on the south side of the tower, you’ll find another turtle walking around on the below the rocks, further down the cliff. You’ll need to use a ranged attack to hit this one. Further to the east, the third and final turtle will be on a tree, that you also need to hit with a ranged attack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have all three Wise Beasts, the tower is now open for you to explore.