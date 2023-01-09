While playing Pokémon Go during the Twinkling Fantasy event, all players should expect to receive several unique rewards while participating. Not only will there be a handful of specific Fairy and Dragon-type Pokémon with increased spawns, but there are also unique Field Research tasks appearing at PokéStops and Gyms. These Field Research tasks come with special rewards, such as a chance to encounter a Goomy. Here’s what you need to know about all Twinkling Fantasy Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

Every event-exclusive Twinkling Fantasy Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

There won’t be too many Field Research tasks for the Twinkling Fantasy event. However, despite there not being too many, the quality of the rewards should hopefully entice players to go out of their way to find them while spinning PokéStops. Many of these rewards feature Dragon-type Pokémon and a handful of Fairy-types already appearing in the wild during the event.

These are all the Twinkling Fantasy Field Research tasks and rewards you can find in Pokémon Go.

Catch 30 Pokémon – A Goomy encounter

Catch five Fairy-type Pokémon – A Bagon encounter

Catch five Pokémon – A Dedenne encounter

Make three Great Throws – A Clefairy encounter

Make three Nice Throws – A Dratini encounter

Win three Raids – A Goomy encounter

Although there are only six unique Field Research tasks for this event, the rewards are relatively good, especially for players eager to find a Goomy or earn more Goomy candy. You can find this Pokémon in two Field Research tasks, the one where you catch 30 Pokémon or by participating and winning three unique raids. Between these choices, the raids might be quicker to complete than finding 30 Pokémon to catch, but it requires you to have a surplus of Raid Tickets at the ready.

Both are good options, and the other Field Research tasks are relatively good, with the Clefairy encounter reward being the weakest one on this list. The Twinkling Fantasy event ends on January 16, and these Field Research tasks will discontinue.