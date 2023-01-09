For the Twinkling Fantasy event happening in Pokémon Go, there will be a Collection Challenge available to all players. The Collection Challenge will focus on a handful of Pokémon featured during the event with increased chances of appearing. Should any player complete the collection challenge before time runs out, they will receive a handful of rewards for their trouble. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go.

How to catch all Pokémon in the Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

You will attempt to track down 10 Pokémon during the event to complete the Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge. Many of these Pokémon are going to appear in the wild, but they also have an opportunity to appear in any nearby local raids. None of the Pokémon have a chance to spawn for any special eggs, and only a handful of them are going to appear in Field Research tasks.

These are all the Pokémon you need to catch to complete the Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge.

Catch a Bagon

Catch a Clefable

Catch a Clefairy

Catch a Dedenne

Catch a Deino

Catch a Dratini

Catch a Jigglypuff

Catch a Marill

Catch a Ralts

Catch a Togetic

All of these Pokémon will appear in the wild during the event. Some of them may appear more often than others. For example, Deino and Goomy have a small chance to appear in the wild, but because they are Dragon-types, it’s unlikely you’re going to frequently find them. You may need to narrow your search to make your task easy, especially for Deino. Unfortunately, Deino won’t be appearing in any five-star raids, so you may need to use lures and incense to make it easier to find them.

You have until January 16, when the Twinkling Fantasy ends, to complete this Collection Challenge.