During Pokémon Go’s Twinkling Fantasy event, multiple Fairy and Dragon-type Pokémon will have increased spawns for a limited time. You can take advantage of this by exploring your local area and activating specific items to draw Pokémon to your location, such as using incense or placing a lure at a nearby PokéStop. One of the Pokémon appearing for the event is Deino, a difficult-to-find Dragon-type Pokémon, and you need to catch it in a Pokémon Go Collection Challenge. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Deino during the Twinkling Fantasy event in Pokémon Go.

Where to find Deino during the Twinkling Fantasy event in Pokémon Go

Typically, Pokémon that have a low chance to appear during a Pokémon Go event can spawn in multiple places. For example, you might find them spawning at one-star or three-star raids from specific Field Research tasks or hatching them from eggs shared with you by friends or ones you find at PokéStops. However, Deino will be much more peculiar for you to find, and you won’t need to search all these locations to try catching a Deino.

The only way Deino appears during the Twinkling Fantasy event will be in the wild, and unfortunately, it only appears for “lucky trainers,” as described by Niantic. This means there’s a low probability for Deino to appear, but there is a chance for it to spawn in the wild while you’re wandering around your local area. To increase the chances for Deino to show up while playing the game, we recommend using incense on your character while walking around or placing a lure down on a nearby PokéStop. To get the most out of incense, ensure you’re actively walking around, or it won’t have as much effect.

If Deino does appear in the overworld for you, there is a chance it could be shiny. The rarity for Deino is because it’s a Dragon-type, and these are considered some of the stronger Pokémon in the game. Deino’s increased spawn rate will go away once the Twinkling Fantasy event ends on January 16.