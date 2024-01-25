All Types of Pal Eggs in Palworld & How To Hatch Them

Recommended Videos

Pal Eggs are items you can find all across Palworld in little nests. Odds are, you’ve already found an abandoned egg before you have the equipment to hatch it.

Hatching Pal Eggs is a great way to fill out your Pal Dex without catching every Pal you encounter. Each Pal Egg is different, even among those of the same type, depending on size. In this article, we’ll go over all the Pal Eggs you can find, where you can most likely find them, and how to hatch them once you’ve gotten them safely back to your base.

Where Are Pal Eggs Hidden in Palworld?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Pal Eggs almost anywhere in the world in Palworld. And while it may seem that their spawn location is random, they are not. Each egg, much like Lifmunk Effigies, is set in an established location, as hidden or obvious as each may be. You can often find them at points of great interest, such as on peaks. Other places Pal Eggs can be found are in little nooks and crannies throughout the world, relatively hidden from view unless you go seeking secrets.

If you’re good at secret hunting, much like for Lifmunk Effigies, finding these eggs shouldn’t pose too much of a challenge. Pal Eggs of any type can spawn anywhere, meaning that you won’t necessarily find Scorching Eggs in hot areas or Frozen Eggs in the cold, although you certainly can find these types in their biomes. Damp Eggs can be found outside of water, while Dark Eggs can be found in the open sunlight.

How To Hatch Pal Eggs in Palworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hatching Pal Eggs requires the Egg Incubator. This item is tethered to the Technology tab in the main menu for Palworld.

To unlock the Egg Incubator, you need to progress to Technology Level 7 and earn one Ancient Technology Point. You can do this by defeating any Boss or Alpha Pal in the wild or their dungeon. It doesn’t matter which you defeat, so pursue the one that is most close to your level. Once you have the Egg Incubator, you can start hatching Pal Eggs at your base. You can find the following Eggs wherever you go in Palworld if you only keep an eye out for them:

Verdant Egg (Grass)

Scorching Egg (Fire)

Rocky Egg (Ground)

Frozen Egg (Ice)

Electric Egg (Electric)

Dragon Egg (Dragon)

Dark Egg (Dark)

Damp Egg (Water)

Common Egg (Neutral)

What Does It Mean if My Pal Egg is Large?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sometimes, while searching for Pal Eggs, you’ll encounter one that is Large instead of just a standard Pal Egg. These will have Large in the name and hold the likelihood of rare Pals hatching out. It’s not guaranteed that a Pal will be rarer from this egg, but the chances are significantly higher. For example, a regular Damp Egg I found hatched a Pengullet, while a Large Damp Egg I hatched was a Penking.

What Does It Mean When A Pal Egg is Too Cold or Too Hot?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pal Eggs each have a preference for how cold or how hot they want to be to hatch in the least amount of incubation time. While providing the optimal temperature settings is far from necessary for hatching, it can help speed up the process. Dark Eggs, for example, prefer to be a little cold, but a complete lack of heat will result in the Egg feeling just a little cold. The same is true with Damp Eggs. If you want your Egg to hatch quickly in Palworld as, consider placing some sources of heat near the incubation chamber, such as a torch, campfire, fireplace, or heater.