How To Get Rushoar Saddle in Palworld

If you want to get anywhere fast in Palworld, the first step is getting yourself a mount. Players have plenty of options for a critter they can ride, but one of the easiest to get early on is Rushoar. While it’s no Rhyhorn, it does a decent job of acting as a mode of transportation.

While catching a Rushoar is fairly simple, players can’t ride their mounts bareback in Palworld. Instead, players will need to track down a Rushoar, and then unlock and build a saddle for the Pal to take it out around the map as a rideable companion. Thankfully, we have all the details for how to get racing.

Where To Find Rushoar in Palworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rushoar is an elusive beast in Palworld, not because it’s actually reclusive, but because so much spawns in its habitat at once. When the game isn’t dumping Lamballs on you from one island to the next, you can find Rushoar primarily in the northwest.

You’ll primarily see them in fielded areas, but I’ve seen them in all kinds of places where a boar shouldn’t be. They swim in the water, wander through an autumn forest, or skip across rocky islands going from one major landmass to another. They spawn during the day and at night, for those who adventure at all time of day.

To avoid killing it, make sure your Dark types are snug away in their Pal Spheres since that’s about the only thing that super-effective against a Neutral type.

How To Unlock The Rushoar Saddle in Palworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have a Rushoar in Palworld, the hidden item in level 6 of your Technology menu should display the Rushoar Saddle.

The Rushoar Saddle can be crafted using the below materials:

x3 Leather

x10 Stone

x5 Paldium Fragments

Once you’ve crafted your Rushoar Saddle and put it in your inventory, send out your Rushoar and hold down the F key to ride him. No matter where you are or what your Rushoar is currently doing, holding down the F key is like a signal for him to come to you and become your mount.

Players can do the same with any other mountable Pal in Palworld, switching between rides for both ground and air travel. Once mounts are unlocked, exploration becomes that much easier for those looking to uncover every inch of the map.