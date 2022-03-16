All Under the Well instruction manual pages in Tunic

Under the Well is one of the earliest dungeons in Tunic, and it’s full of secrets, including instruction manual pages. Much like the Eastern Forest, it only has two for you to collect, but they’re quite important. The instruction manual is full of tips and tricks, plus key controls and area maps.

Unlike the Eastern Forest, Under the Well actually get its own map, in case you need an extra visual aid to help you find its two pages. Fortunately, they’re not nearly as complicated to track down as the Overworld instruction manual pages. See the directions below.

Page #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head through the proceeding door after the first checkpoint and make an immediate left. You’ll find a page on the ledge here, resting by the murky water. Later in the dungeon, you’ll unlock a shortcut that bridges the gap between this ledge and the next one across the water, so you can grab it then if you happen to run by on your first pass.

Page #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found in the connecting passage to Dark Tomb by another checkpoint. Once acquire the lantern and enter the chamber, you can’t miss it — the lantern’s light will show you right where the page sits.