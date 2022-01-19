All Underground generator locations in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Gregory is bringing the fight to his aggressors, and it begins to come to a head with the underground generator locations during the Chica boss fight. After placing Monty’s Mystery Mix in the trash compactor, hit the button dangling next to a counter opposite of the compactor to begin the fight in earnest.

The player is then dropped into the sewers along with a lifeless Chica. Take her beak, and take the only exit available deeper into the sewage system. You’ll see a door with a switch that can’t be pressed just yet — take a right and enter into a large clearing amidst the refuse. You’ll see a generator next to a bin; note that once you start this generator, the boss battle begins.

You’ll need to switch three generators on total while Chica chases you through this, but she starts making a lot of noises. Listen carefully while moving through this area, as Chica herself will alert players to proximity. Either use a well-placed Fazer Blast, one of the many hiding spots throughout this area, or maintain speed. The labyrinthian layout of the rooms gets Chica hung-up often, giving Gregory a bit of breathing room; moving forwards is an easy means of escape in this battle.

Strike the first generator, and hide in the scrap bin while watching the cameras for Chica. Once an opening appears, you’ll need to escape from the first room the same way that you entered, and head back to the chain-link fence and open the gate. You’ll find another save point before another locked gate — give yourself a quick save before navigating the upcoming maze.

Forewarned is forearmed: Chica can appear in front of you in this labyrinth, and it’s dark. Players will need to switch quickly to Fazer Blast Chica to move past her, following the green cable prominently leading from the door switch. Once you activate the second generator, face to the right and keep the cave wall on your right shoulder: you’ll end up at a precipice bridged by a single wooden board that you crossed, bringing you back to the second switch.

Use the save point just past the second switch and continue to push forwards into the final area, a parking deck filled with security bots and Chica herself. You can either use the Fazer Blast or methodically move from cover-to-cover, but you’ll find yourself at the final generator before long. Hit the switch, and dip into a chain-link gate just to the right of the final generator.