All unlockable hairstyles in Final Fantasy XIV
Unlock all of these hair choices.
There are multiple hairstyles and fashions to pick in Final Fantasy XIV Online. Once you’ve finished creating your character and jump into the game, there are a handful of hairstyles you can unlock for your character that are not immediately available at the start of the game. These hairstyles have specific requirements that you’ll need to meet to unlock them and add them to your character’s selection of appearance options. These are all of the unlockable hairstyles in Final Fantasy XIV Online.
Some of these options are unlocked by playing the game, earning them in dungeons, and others are purchased directly from the Mog Station, which typically requires real-money purchases.
- Adventure: 14 MGP
- Battle-ready Bobs: Level 80 Raid The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach
- Both Ways: From a Zadnor Lockbox
- Controlled Chaos: You can unlock with 1,800 Skybuilder’s Scrips, or from a Fête Present
- Curls: 9,600 MGP
- Early to Rise: You can unlock from Delubrum Reginae, or from 5 Bozjan Gold Coins and 30 Bozjan Platinum Coins
- Eternal Bonding: You can earn from the Ceremony of Eternal Bonding
- Fashionably Feathered: You can unlock with 18,000 Wolf Marks by participating in The Wolves’ Den and Frontlines
- Form and Function: You can unlock from a Happy Bunny Lockbox – Eureka Pyros
- Great Lengths: 30,000 MGP
- Gyr Abanian Plait: Unlockled from the Heaven-on-High dungeon
- Lexen-tails: 50,000 MGP
- Lucian Locks: You can earn this from the Ironworks Vendor for 20,000 MGP
- Master & Commander: You can buy this from the Mog Station from the Aymeric’s Attire bundle
- Modern Legend: You can unlock with 1,800 Skubuilders’ Scrips, or from a Fête Present
- Ponytails: 8,000 MGP
- Pulse: You can purchase thise from the Mog Station from the Snow/Lightning’s Attire bundle
- Rainmaker: 5,000 MGP
- Saintly Style: You can unlock with 1,800 Skybuilders’ Scrips, or from a Fête Present
- Samsonian Locks: You can unlock this from the Palace of the Dead dungeon
- Scanning For Style: You can earn this from a drop in The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach
- Scion Special Issue: You can buy this from the Mog Station from the Minfillia’s Attire bundle
- Scion Special Issue II: You can buy this from the Mog Station from the Thancred’s Modish Attire bundle
- Scion Special Issue III: You can buy this from the Mog Station from the Y’shtola’s Modish Attire bundle
- Sharlayan Studies: You can buy this from the Mog Station from the Brand New Alphinaud’s Attire bundle
- Strife: You can earn this as a Community Events reward
- Styled For Hire: You can earn this by turning in 18,000 Worlf Marks for competing in The Wolves’ Den and Frontlines
- Wind Caller: You can earn this by collecting 150 Bozjan Clusters