All rewards from Valentine’s Day challenges in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Like with most holidays in the past, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone has given players additional content to go along with the theme of Valentine’s Day. You may not notice major changes within your matches, but you’ll likely spot a tracker in Vanguard’s main menu for two Valentine’s Day challenges. Although neither tells you what is rewarded for completing them, the cosmetics you receive are actually well worth going after. But, you will need to act fast, as the challenges will be live until February 17. Here’s what you’ll be owning after completing each challenge.

King of Hearts (Epic skin)

Image via Sledgehammer Games

The first challenge listed requires players to get 15 eliminations as the Flamenaut — a killsteak given after landing nine straight eliminations. Upon doing this, players will be gifted an exclusive Epic Wade skin, aptly named King of Hearts, which can be used in both Vanguard and Warzone. The challenge is certainly tough to finish, but we recommend Vanguard users equip the Dead Drop Field Upgrade before matches, a tool that keeps your killsteak score intact even after you die.

Kingmaker blueprint and First Love calling card

Image via Sledgehammer Games

The other challenge is a much easier one, as you’ll only need to win Champion Hill Duos matches five times. This will actually nab you two items: the Epic-rarity Kingmaker Type 100 blueprint and the Legendary-rarity First Love calling card. Despite it being Epic, earning the Kingmaker blueprint will permanently unlock outstanding attachments for the Type 100, such as the Shiraishi Weighted stock, Shiraishi 374mm barrel, and Carver Foregrip — all of which radically reduce the gun’s recoil.

