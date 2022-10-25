All Vampire Survivors cheats and cheat codes, and how to use them

Everyone enjoys a few cheat codes to speed up progression or to unlock some difficult content, and Vampire Survivors has plenty of them for players to use in their adventures. In this guide, we’ll give you all the details on how to unlock cheat codes for Vampire Survivors and provide you with all the codes so you can get straight to using them in your game.

How to unlock cheat codes

Unlocking cheat codes in Vampire Survivors will take a little bit of time, as there are a few steps to do before you unlock the ability to use cheat codes. In order to unlock cheats, you need to find an item called the Forbidden Scroll of Morbane, which can be obtained by the Bone Orb in the Bone Zone challenge map.

In order to do this challenge map, you’ll need to have unlocked Hyper Mode for three of the game maps, which is done by beating the boss that spawns at the 25-minute mark. Once you have done this three times, you can enter the Bone Zone from the stage selection screen. When you enter the stage, open your map and find a question mark symbol. Head toward it, and you’ll find the Bone Orb boss. It’s hard to miss since it’s a literal ball of bones. Once you defeat it, the boss will drop the Forbidden Scroll of Morbane, and you will have unlocked the ability to use cheat codes. You can then put in cheats from the Secrets menu.

Vampire Survivors cheat code list

There are a lot of cheat codes you can use in Vampire Survivors, some to unlock new content and some that are just there for a joke. To make it easier for you to find what you are looking for, we have compiled a list of all the cheat codes. To input cheats, go into the Secrets menu and input your codes in the “Cast Spell” section.

Character cheats codes

Arca Ladonna – noneladonna

– noneladonna Porta Ladonna – vivaladonna

– vivaladonna Lama Ladonna – superladonna

– superladonna Poe Ratcho – strongestcharacter

– strongestcharacter Dommario – bioparco

– bioparco Suor Clerici – faschiuma

– faschiuma Krochi Freetto – accidenti

– accidenti Christine Davain – crystalmakeup

– crystalmakeup Yatta Cavallo – yattapanda

– yattapanda Bianca Ramba – carramba

– carramba O’Sole Meeo – reset

– reset Sir Ambrojoe – languorino

– languorino Gyorunton – secondevolution

– secondevolution Big Trouser – earrivatolarrotino

– earrivatolarrotino Cosmo Pavone – lhovistoio

– lhovistoio Boon Marrabbio – fettinepanate

– fettinepanate Leda – iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme

– iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme Peppino – pinociampino

– pinociampino Gains Boros – highfive

– highfive Mask of the Red Death – ablasphemousmockery

– ablasphemousmockery Pugnala Provola – flymetothemoon

– flymetothemoon Giovanna Grana – thetwoassassins

– thetwoassassins Poppea Pecorina – feldschlacht

– feldschlacht Concetta Caciotta – ifeellovevenus

– ifeellovevenus Iguana Gallo Valletto – waitreaction

– waitreaction Divano Thelma – quandolodicelui

– quandolodicelui Zi’Assunta Belpaese – paradigmshift

– paradigmshift Queen Sigma – allatonce

– allatonce Smith – maybeiamastallion (only works if Toastie is unlocked)

– maybeiamastallion (only works if Toastie is unlocked) ? (its name is randomized) – igottagettotheedgeofsoul

Stage cheats codes

The Bone Zone – rottingpizza

– rottingpizza Boss Rash – peakgamedesign

– peakgamedesign Il Molise – relaxenjoylife

– relaxenjoylife Moongolow – honesty

– honesty Green Acres – dotgogreenacres

Relic cheat codes

Mindbender – teleportustomars

– teleportustomars Randomazzo + Arcana VI – randomazzami

– randomazzami Great Gospel – icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet

– icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet Magic Banger – thankelrond

– thankelrond Sorceress Tears – timecompression

– timecompression Yellow Sign – ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit

– ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit Grim Grimoire – thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault

– thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault Ars Gouda – thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault

– thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault Milky Way Map – leadmetothecheese

– leadmetothecheese Glass Vizard – eggseggseggs

Arcana cheat codes

0 – Game Killer – ilmatto

– ilmatto I – Gemini – ilbagatto

– ilbagatto II – Twilight Requiem – lapapessa

– lapapessa III – Tragic Princess – limperatrice

– limperatrice IV – Awake – limperatore

– limperatore V – Chaos in the Dark Night – ilpapa

– ilpapa VII – Iron Blue Will – ilcarro

– ilcarro VIII – Mad Groove – laforza

– laforza IX – Divine Bloodline – leremita

– leremita X – Beginning – laruota

– laruota XI – Waltz of Pearls – lagiustizia

– lagiustizia XII – Out of Bounds – lappeso

– lappeso XIII – Wicked Season – lamorte

– lamorte XIV – Jail of Crystal – latemperanza

– latemperanza XV – Disco of Gold – ildiavolo

– ildiavolo XVI – Slash – latorre

– latorre XVII – Lost & Found Painting – lastella

– lastella XVIII – Boogaloo of Illusions – laluna

– laluna XIX – Heart of Fire – ilsole

– ilsole XX – Silent Old Sanctuary – ilgiudizio

Misc cheat codes

All weapons unlocked for level up options – everything

– everything All five main stages and Hyper Mode unlocked – everywhere

Ghosts cheat codes

Exdash – exdashexoneviiq

– exdashexoneviiq Toastie – tramezzini (Only works if Exdash is unlocked.)

Main menu cheats

There are a few cheats that you can do from the main menu rather than the secrets menu. These cheats are as follows: