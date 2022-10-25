All Vampire Survivors cheats and cheat codes, and how to use them
Sometimes cheating is so worth it.
Everyone enjoys a few cheat codes to speed up progression or to unlock some difficult content, and Vampire Survivors has plenty of them for players to use in their adventures. In this guide, we’ll give you all the details on how to unlock cheat codes for Vampire Survivors and provide you with all the codes so you can get straight to using them in your game.
How to unlock cheat codes
Unlocking cheat codes in Vampire Survivors will take a little bit of time, as there are a few steps to do before you unlock the ability to use cheat codes. In order to unlock cheats, you need to find an item called the Forbidden Scroll of Morbane, which can be obtained by the Bone Orb in the Bone Zone challenge map.
In order to do this challenge map, you’ll need to have unlocked Hyper Mode for three of the game maps, which is done by beating the boss that spawns at the 25-minute mark. Once you have done this three times, you can enter the Bone Zone from the stage selection screen. When you enter the stage, open your map and find a question mark symbol. Head toward it, and you’ll find the Bone Orb boss. It’s hard to miss since it’s a literal ball of bones. Once you defeat it, the boss will drop the Forbidden Scroll of Morbane, and you will have unlocked the ability to use cheat codes. You can then put in cheats from the Secrets menu.
Vampire Survivors cheat code list
There are a lot of cheat codes you can use in Vampire Survivors, some to unlock new content and some that are just there for a joke. To make it easier for you to find what you are looking for, we have compiled a list of all the cheat codes. To input cheats, go into the Secrets menu and input your codes in the “Cast Spell” section.
Character cheats codes
- Arca Ladonna – noneladonna
- Porta Ladonna – vivaladonna
- Lama Ladonna – superladonna
- Poe Ratcho – strongestcharacter
- Dommario – bioparco
- Suor Clerici – faschiuma
- Krochi Freetto – accidenti
- Christine Davain – crystalmakeup
- Yatta Cavallo – yattapanda
- Bianca Ramba – carramba
- O’Sole Meeo – reset
- Sir Ambrojoe – languorino
- Gyorunton – secondevolution
- Big Trouser – earrivatolarrotino
- Cosmo Pavone – lhovistoio
- Boon Marrabbio – fettinepanate
- Leda – iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme
- Peppino – pinociampino
- Gains Boros – highfive
- Mask of the Red Death – ablasphemousmockery
- Pugnala Provola – flymetothemoon
- Giovanna Grana – thetwoassassins
- Poppea Pecorina – feldschlacht
- Concetta Caciotta – ifeellovevenus
- Iguana Gallo Valletto – waitreaction
- Divano Thelma – quandolodicelui
- Zi’Assunta Belpaese – paradigmshift
- Queen Sigma – allatonce
- Smith – maybeiamastallion (only works if Toastie is unlocked)
- ? (its name is randomized) – igottagettotheedgeofsoul
Stage cheats codes
- The Bone Zone – rottingpizza
- Boss Rash – peakgamedesign
- Il Molise – relaxenjoylife
- Moongolow – honesty
- Green Acres – dotgogreenacres
Relic cheat codes
- Mindbender – teleportustomars
- Randomazzo + Arcana VI – randomazzami
- Great Gospel – icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet
- Magic Banger – thankelrond
- Sorceress Tears – timecompression
- Yellow Sign – ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit
- Grim Grimoire – thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault
- Ars Gouda – thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault
- Milky Way Map – leadmetothecheese
- Glass Vizard – eggseggseggs
Arcana cheat codes
- 0 – Game Killer – ilmatto
- I – Gemini – ilbagatto
- II – Twilight Requiem – lapapessa
- III – Tragic Princess – limperatrice
- IV – Awake – limperatore
- V – Chaos in the Dark Night – ilpapa
- VII – Iron Blue Will – ilcarro
- VIII – Mad Groove – laforza
- IX – Divine Bloodline – leremita
- X – Beginning – laruota
- XI – Waltz of Pearls – lagiustizia
- XII – Out of Bounds – lappeso
- XIII – Wicked Season – lamorte
- XIV – Jail of Crystal – latemperanza
- XV – Disco of Gold – ildiavolo
- XVI – Slash – latorre
- XVII – Lost & Found Painting – lastella
- XVIII – Boogaloo of Illusions – laluna
- XIX – Heart of Fire – ilsole
- XX – Silent Old Sanctuary – ilgiudizio
Misc cheat codes
- All weapons unlocked for level up options – everything
- All five main stages and Hyper Mode unlocked – everywhere
Ghosts cheat codes
- Exdash – exdashexoneviiq
- Toastie – tramezzini (Only works if Exdash is unlocked.)
Main menu cheats
There are a few cheats that you can do from the main menu rather than the secrets menu. These cheats are as follows:
- 5,000 gold – Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Esc, Enter (works only once)
- Unlock Il Molise stage – relaxenjoylife
- Spins the UI for a bit – spinn