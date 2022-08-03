Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will have version exclusive Pokémon, which means you won’t find all the same Pokémon in these games. This may dictate what version you purchase, but knowing what exclusives are in each game is important, especially if you want to complete your PokéDex. This guide covers all version exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Pokémon Scarlet version exclusives

So far, these are the confirmed version exclusive Pokémon you can grab when playing through Pokémon Scarlet.

Larvitar

Stonjourner

All Pokémon Violet version exclusives

These are the confirmed version exclusive Pokémon you can grab when playing through Pokémon Violet.

Bagon

Eiscue

You will need the specific version to catch those exclusive Pokémon. Alternatively, you can attempt to trade Pokémon with other players who have those versions. If they do and are willing to catch that Pokémon for you, they can join your game and trade you those Pokémon. We do recommend trading as being the best route. You can typically find other players online willing to exchange Pokémon with you, especially if they don’t already have Pokémon from your version.

We will update this guide as we learn more information. More Pokémon will be revealed as we get closer to the official November 18 release date. The Pokémon Company will steadily share this information with every official trailer they share. We recommend waiting until you learn all these details before reserving your copy of the game to double-check you grab the Pokémon you want to add to your team.