Vittorio Toscano will join the Dead by Daylight Survivor roster in the Forged in Fog chapter update. Here, alongside the Killer, The Knight, players can purchase this character and add him to their collection. Vittorio comes with a handful of perks that are sure to make him a worthwhile asset as a Survivor. Here’s what you need to know about all of the perks for Vittorio Toscano in Dead by Daylight.

All Vittorio Toscano perks in Dead by Daylight

Like all Survivors, Vittorio will have access to three exclusive perks. Should prestige his character, those perks will be accessible on every Survivor you have unlocked, and you can find them in the Bloodweb. Vittorio can use Potential Energy, Fogwise, and Quick Gambit.

Potential Energy

With Potential Energy, your character will need to work on a generator for 12/10/8 uninterrupted. When that happens, press the Activate button, and you can turn on this perk. While this is active, any repairs you do to the generator will now go to the perk instead, and for every 1.5% of generator repair progress, you would make now add a token to this perk. You can hold up to 20 tokens on Potential Energy. When you release the ability on a generator, you can improve a generator’s repair progress by 1% for every token you have, up to 20%. However, if you lose a health state while you have at least one token, you will lose all tokens, and missing a skill check will lose charges on Potential Energy.

Fogwise

With Fogwise, while you are hitting a great Skill Check while repairing a generator, the aura of the Killer is revealed to you for 4/5/6 seconds. You will want to try to hit this often to stay one step ahead of the hungry Killer.

Quick Gambit

The final perk, Quick Gambit, has it so if the Killer is chasing you within 24 meters of any generator while another Survivor is working on it, they gain a 6/7/8% speed boost on their repair actions.