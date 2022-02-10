All Void 3.0 Titan changes coming in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Titans have always been the tanks of a Destiny fireteam, designed to be the first class in and the last class out. While Titans aren’t necessarily support-focused, Void Titans provide a lot of utility to their team by buffing their allies and debuffing the enemy. While Void Titan has always been a good class, the Void 3.0 update coming in The Witch Queen expansion is building on the Titan’s power and making the class the ultimate heavy tank.

Ward of Dawn and Sentinel Shield changes

Sticking to the theme of being the main defender of a fireteam, the Void Titan subclass is finally getting split between two different supers, Ward of Dawn and Sentinel Shield. Ward of Dawn is now one of the fastest charging supers in the game, allowing Titan players to use the super whenever they see fit. Ward of Dawn also now deploys almost immediately, helping to reinforce the defense style super that it has become known for.

While the Sentinel Shield super hasn’t been changed a lot, it has become far more reliable and useful to both the user and the fireteam. First, Shield Bash kills while in your super will provide you with a fully charged overshield. Thrown shields in the super will also damage and provide the Volatile status to your enemies while using the Controlled Demolition Aspect, allowing easier takedowns from your fireteam.

All Titan Void 3.0 Aspects

Similar to the Stasis subclasses, all Void subclasses will be receiving the implementation of Aspects and Fragments. Aspects fundamentally change the way you play as the subclass while fragments provide minor tweaks. Here are all aspects coming to the new Void Titan subclass: