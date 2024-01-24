All Warframe Lunar New Year 2024 Cosmetics & How to Get Them

Recommended Videos

Thanks to a massive player base and gripping content, developer Digital Extremes is continuously adding new content to its more than a decade-old Warframe title. Each Lunar New Year, the game gets a new set of cosmetic bundles, and 2024 sees many from past years return.

MMOs often become bloated with the amount of content added to them over the years. With ten years under its belt Warframe is a great example of a game that’s managed to avoid unnecessary bloat by having carefully chosen unique content added over a few events and updates each year. One of the best events that gets updated each year is the Lunar New Year event, which gives players a chance to pick up a few new items to make their Warframes shine.

All Warframe Lunar New Year 2024 Event Cosmetics & How to Get Them

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the table below, we’ve listed every item available for players to purchase during the Warframe Lunar New Year 2024. This list includes everything players can get using both in-game currency and Platinum, which is used for premium bundles.

At the time of writing, Baro Ki’Teer has yet to arrive with the items he’s offering to players during the Warframe Lunar New Year 2024 Event. Once he turns up, we’ll add his inventory to the table. The one item we do know he’ll have is listed already.

Cosmetic Item/Bundle Price Xianglong Ephemera 60 Platinum Chroma Zunlong Skin 165 Platinum Red Coral Bundle

7 Day Affinity Booster

20,000x Kuva

200,000 Credits

Chroma Zunlong Floof

Nukor Lunaeus Skin 135 Platinum Fire Agate Bundle

7 Day Credit Booster

7 Day Resource Booster

30,000x Kuva

300,000 Credtis

Lunar Renewal Theme

Lunar Renewal Background

Lunar Renewal Soar Sigil

Dual Swords Lunaeus Skin

Baochun Sugatra Zaw Riven Mod

Kitgun Riven Mod 295 Platinum Dragon Stone Bundle

7 Day Affinity Booster

7 Day Credit Booster

7 Day Resource Booster

50,000x Kuva

500,000 Credits

Chroma Zunlong Skin

Xianglong Ephemera

Ogris Lunaeus Skin

Lunar Renewal Dragon Flourish

Rifle Riven Mod

Melee Riven Mod

Pistol Riven Mod

Dragondance Sentinel Skin

Dragondance Sentinel Mask

Dragondance Sentinel Wings

Dragondance Sentinel Tail 575 Platinum Lunar Renewal Calligraphy Poster 1 Credit Jiachen Glyph 1 Credit Lunar Renewal Dragon Emblem (Baro Ki’Teer) TBA

Can You Buy Warframe Lunar New Year 2024 Items Individually?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yes, players can purchase all the cosmetic items from each Warframe Lunar New Year 2024 event bundle individually by opening the bundles in the in-game market and selecting the item they want. Each one is priced separately, but buying them all this way may end up being more expensive than buying the bundle as a whole.

When Does the Warframe Lunar New Year 2024 Event Start?

Image via Digital Extremes

The Warframe Lunar New Year Event for 2024 starts at 9 AM ET on January 26, 2024, and ends at the same time on January 28, 2024. Between these dates, players will have the chance to buy any of the premium bundles from the in-game store, as well as those on offer from Baro Ki’Teer.