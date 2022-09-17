You can do many activities in Tower of Fantasy, and one of the most breathtaking activities is finding the Travel Logs. These logs are scenic points in all regions on the map, and when you reach there, you need to interact with them to get a scenic image and some rewards. However, finding and reaching these scenic points is difficult, especially in Warren Snowfields. Here are all Warren Snowfield Travel Log locations in Tower of Fantasy,

All travel log locations in Warren Snowfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are four different Travel Logs in Warren Snowfield. Finding each reward you with 20 dark crystals and 20 exploration points. Additionally, you get a breathtaking image from each of these logs; it’s worth looking for all of them.

1. Aarniel Fortress Travel Log location

The first Travel Log location is west of the Saag Passage area. You must climb the snowy mountains and look for two big red heaters thrusting out icy winds. In the middle of these heaters is the viewpoint for the Aarniel Fortress Travel Log.

2. Silvercrown Forest Travel Log location

You can find the second Travel Log north of the Saag Passage area. To reach the viewpoint, climb up the hills there, and make sure not to climb down at any point. Keep going to the marker on the map, and eventually, on one of the hills, you will see the Silvercrown Forest Travel Log.

3. Southern Naa Fjords Travel Log location

The location for this travel log is just east of Spacerift: Warren Snow Peak. Once you are at the spacerift, climb down from there and head towards the location. In front of the river, on a hill, you will find the Naa Fjords Travel Log.

4. Saag Passage Travel Log location

To find the Saag Passage Travel Log, look for a heart-shaped mountain southwest of Warren Snowfield Omnium tower. Climbing the mountains will be challenging, and you will need to climb slowly with the help of the small cliffs. Once you are there, you can find the Saag Passage Travel Log on the left behind the main peak.