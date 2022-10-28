All Weapon Platforms and their gun unlock requirements in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Call of Duty series has long rewarded its players with new weapons once they have reached their next overall level or completed specific challenges. Modern Warfare 2 shakes up this classic formula by having a majority of its guns tied to Weapon Platforms. These Platforms are essentially progression trees which require players to level up guns to unlock more in the same family. Here’s every Weapon Platform in Modern Warfare 2 and how to obtain each of their guns.

How to get every gun in the MW2 multiplayer

Image via Infinity Ward

As shown above, each Platform is home to multiple weapons of various categories in the new Gunsmith. For instance, the M4 Platform will start players out with the M4 assault rifle, and the weapon can then be leveled up to unlock an additional Battle Rifle and LMG. These two guns will also need to be leveled up to earn the last two weapons in the Platform. However, there is a small group of weapons that do not belong to Platforms and will need to be obtained through increasing your account’s overall level. You can find each weapon’s unlock method and their Platform below, listed in alphabetical order.

Related: How Gunsmith Weapon Tuning works in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Brunen Bullpup Weapon Platform

STB 556 : Unlocked at Account Level 41

: Unlocked at Account Level 41 MX9 : Reach Level 13 with the STB 556

: Reach Level 13 with the STB 556 HCR56: Reach Level 20 with the STB 556

Bryson 800 Series Weapon Platform

SP-R 208 : Unlocked at Account Level 7

: Unlocked at Account Level 7 SA-B 50 : Reach Level 16 with the SP-R 208

: Reach Level 16 with the SP-R 208 LA-B 330 : Reach Level 17 with the SA-B 50

: Reach Level 17 with the SA-B 50 SP-X 80: Reach Level 17 with the LA-B 330

Kastovia Weapon Platform

Kastov 762 : Unlocked at Account Level 23

: Unlocked at Account Level 23 Kastov 545 : Reach Level 13 with the Kastov 762

: Reach Level 13 with the Kastov 762 RPK : Reach Level 16 with the Kastov 762

: Reach Level 16 with the Kastov 762 Kastov-74u : Reach Level 13 with the Kastov 545

: Reach Level 13 with the Kastov 545 Vaznev-9K : Reach Level 15 with the Kastov-74u

: Reach Level 15 with the Kastov-74u Minibak: Reach Level 14 with the Vaznev-9K

Lachmann and Meer Weapon Platform

Lachmann-762 : Unlocked at Account Level 16

: Unlocked at Account Level 16 Lachmann-556 : Reach Level 12 with the Lachmann-762

: Reach Level 12 with the Lachmann-762 LM-S : Reach Level 16 with the Lachmann-762

: Reach Level 16 with the Lachmann-762 Rapp H : Reach Level 12 with the Lachmann-556

: Reach Level 12 with the Lachmann-556 Lachmann Sub: Reach Level 16 with the Lachmann-556

M4 Weapon Platform

M4 : Unlocked at Account Level 1

: Unlocked at Account Level 1 FTAC Recon : Reach Level 14 with the M4

: Reach Level 14 with the M4 556 Icarus : Reach Level 19 with the M4

: Reach Level 19 with the M4 M16 : Reach Level 14 with the 556 Icarus

: Reach Level 14 with the 556 Icarus FFS Hurricane: Reach Level 17 with the FFS Hurricane

Ordnance Weapon Platform

EBR-14 : Unlocked at Account Level 1

: Unlocked at Account Level 1 SO-14: Reach Level 12 with the EBR-14

Tactique Weapon Platform

TAQ-56 : Unlocked at Account Level 19

: Unlocked at Account Level 19 TAQ-V : Reach Level 11 with the TAQ-56

: Reach Level 11 with the TAQ-56 TAQ-M: Reach Level 20 with the TAQ-56

XRL Weapon Platform

X12 : Unlocked at Account Level 31

: Unlocked at Account Level 31 X13 Auto: Reach Level 10 with the X12

Non-Platform weapons