All Weapon Platforms and their gun unlock requirements in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Add another weapon to your arsenal from this brand new progression system.
The Call of Duty series has long rewarded its players with new weapons once they have reached their next overall level or completed specific challenges. Modern Warfare 2 shakes up this classic formula by having a majority of its guns tied to Weapon Platforms. These Platforms are essentially progression trees which require players to level up guns to unlock more in the same family. Here’s every Weapon Platform in Modern Warfare 2 and how to obtain each of their guns.
How to get every gun in the MW2 multiplayer
As shown above, each Platform is home to multiple weapons of various categories in the new Gunsmith. For instance, the M4 Platform will start players out with the M4 assault rifle, and the weapon can then be leveled up to unlock an additional Battle Rifle and LMG. These two guns will also need to be leveled up to earn the last two weapons in the Platform. However, there is a small group of weapons that do not belong to Platforms and will need to be obtained through increasing your account’s overall level. You can find each weapon’s unlock method and their Platform below, listed in alphabetical order.
Brunen Bullpup Weapon Platform
- STB 556: Unlocked at Account Level 41
- MX9: Reach Level 13 with the STB 556
- HCR56: Reach Level 20 with the STB 556
Bryson 800 Series Weapon Platform
- SP-R 208: Unlocked at Account Level 7
- SA-B 50: Reach Level 16 with the SP-R 208
- LA-B 330: Reach Level 17 with the SA-B 50
- SP-X 80: Reach Level 17 with the LA-B 330
Kastovia Weapon Platform
- Kastov 762: Unlocked at Account Level 23
- Kastov 545: Reach Level 13 with the Kastov 762
- RPK: Reach Level 16 with the Kastov 762
- Kastov-74u: Reach Level 13 with the Kastov 545
- Vaznev-9K: Reach Level 15 with the Kastov-74u
- Minibak: Reach Level 14 with the Vaznev-9K
Lachmann and Meer Weapon Platform
- Lachmann-762: Unlocked at Account Level 16
- Lachmann-556: Reach Level 12 with the Lachmann-762
- LM-S: Reach Level 16 with the Lachmann-762
- Rapp H: Reach Level 12 with the Lachmann-556
- Lachmann Sub: Reach Level 16 with the Lachmann-556
M4 Weapon Platform
- M4: Unlocked at Account Level 1
- FTAC Recon: Reach Level 14 with the M4
- 556 Icarus: Reach Level 19 with the M4
- M16: Reach Level 14 with the 556 Icarus
- FFS Hurricane: Reach Level 17 with the FFS Hurricane
Ordnance Weapon Platform
- EBR-14: Unlocked at Account Level 1
- SO-14: Reach Level 12 with the EBR-14
Tactique Weapon Platform
- TAQ-56: Unlocked at Account Level 19
- TAQ-V: Reach Level 11 with the TAQ-56
- TAQ-M: Reach Level 20 with the TAQ-56
XRL Weapon Platform
- X12: Unlocked at Account Level 31
- X13 Auto: Reach Level 10 with the X12
Non-Platform weapons
- .50GS: Unlocked at Account Level 13
- Basilisk: Unlocked at Account Level 39
- Expedite 12: Unlocked at Account Level 9
- Fennec 45: Unlocked at Account Level 38
- JOKR: Unlocked at Account Level 24
- Lockwood 300: Unlocked at Account Level 36
- Lockwood MK2: Unlocked at Account Level 28
- MCPR-300: Unlocked at Account Level 1
- P890: Unlocked at Account Level 1
- PDSW 528: Unlocked at Account Level 5
- PILA: Unlocked at Account Level 1
- RAAL MK2: Unlocked at Account Level 25
- Riot Shield: Unlocked at Account Level 37
- RPG-7: Unlocked at Account Level 32
- Sakin MG38: Unlocked at Account Level 1
- Signal 50: Unlocked at Account Level 44
- STRELA-P: Unlocked at Account Level 14
- Vel 46: Unlocked at Account Level 1