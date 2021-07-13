All weapon skins and other cosmetics in the Thrillseekers Event for Apex Legends

Legend skins may be what most people are after, but don’t sleep on the other cosmetics that Apex Legends has to offer. The Thrillseekers Event is jam packed with cool new cosmetics, including three new Legendary weapon skins, the first ever set of limited-edition Arenas stat trackers, and a fun and flamboyant Banner Pose for Mirage. Let’s take a look at all of the other sorts of cosmetics the Thrillseekers Event has to offer.

Thrillseekers weapon skins and other cosmetics

Thrillseekers is not a collection event, therefore these skins are either from the store, or from the Prize Trackers in the case of the Devotion skin and two of the weapon charms. Many of these are only available through bundles. These skins are all from the actual Thrillseekers Event, not the Summer Splash Sale.

Burst of Courage (Legendary Prowler skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Flash of Fury (Legendary R-99 skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tried and True (Legendary R-301 Carbine skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Burning Rubber (Epic Devotion skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Grand Performance (Epic Mirage Banner Pose)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel of Laughs (Epic Mirage Banner Frame)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrelman Buddy (Epic Weapon Charm)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Trusty Goggles (Epic Weapon Charm)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Boxing Gloves (Epic Weapon Charm)

Image via Respawn

Arenas Stat Trackers (Gibraltar)

Images via Respawn

Not Pictured: Unnamed Week 3 Wallpaper (Most likely the ‘Thrillseekers’ background)