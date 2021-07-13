All weapon skins and other cosmetics in the Thrillseekers Event for Apex Legends
Armed and fabulous.
Legend skins may be what most people are after, but don’t sleep on the other cosmetics that Apex Legends has to offer. The Thrillseekers Event is jam packed with cool new cosmetics, including three new Legendary weapon skins, the first ever set of limited-edition Arenas stat trackers, and a fun and flamboyant Banner Pose for Mirage. Let’s take a look at all of the other sorts of cosmetics the Thrillseekers Event has to offer.
Thrillseekers weapon skins and other cosmetics
Thrillseekers is not a collection event, therefore these skins are either from the store, or from the Prize Trackers in the case of the Devotion skin and two of the weapon charms. Many of these are only available through bundles. These skins are all from the actual Thrillseekers Event, not the Summer Splash Sale.
Burst of Courage (Legendary Prowler skin)
Flash of Fury (Legendary R-99 skin)
Tried and True (Legendary R-301 Carbine skin)
Burning Rubber (Epic Devotion skin)
Grand Performance (Epic Mirage Banner Pose)
Barrel of Laughs (Epic Mirage Banner Frame)
Barrelman Buddy (Epic Weapon Charm)
Trusty Goggles (Epic Weapon Charm)
Boxing Gloves (Epic Weapon Charm)
Arenas Stat Trackers (Gibraltar)
Not Pictured: Unnamed Week 3 Wallpaper (Most likely the ‘Thrillseekers’ background)