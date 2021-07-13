All Summer Splash Sale Legend skins and cosmetics in Apex Legends

Awesome skins, old and new.

Summer Splash Sale new skins

With the debut of the Thrillseekers Event in Apex Legends, came a Summer Sale along side it. While not directly linked to event itself, the Summer Splash Sale has a fair amount to offer. It is the source of the new Lifeline, Octane and Fuse skins that were showcased in the Thrillseekers Event trailer, and it also brings back some older fan favorites.

All Summer Splash Sale Cosmetics

Summer Splash Sale store
The Summer Splash Sale is a mixture of brand-new items and returning exclusive items. The new cosmetics are all Epic-tier, while the returning cosmetics are Legendary-tier. Most of the cosmetics in this sale are only available via their respective bundles, however, both returning Legendary lore-centric Legend skins are also available on their own. These being the Young Blood Bloodhound skin and the Voidwalker Wraith skin. All bundles for the event come with at least one Apex Pack.

In total there are nine cosmetics available in the sale not including anything you may get in the packs. Five Legend skins, three weapon skins, and one weapon charm.

Festive Decor (Epic Fuse skin)

Festive Decor
Jammer (Epic Lifeline skin)

Jammer
Apex Jump (Epic Octane skin)

Apex Jump
Horn of Battle (Weapon Charm)

Horn of Battle
Young Blood (Legendary Bloodhound skin)

Young Blood skin
Voidwalker (Legendary Wraith skin)

Voidwalker
Safety First (Legendary Charge Rifle skin)

Safety First
Norse Code (Legendary Mozambique skin)

Norse Code
Ivory Fang (Legendary P2020 skin)

Ivory Fang
