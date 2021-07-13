All Summer Splash Sale Legend skins and cosmetics in Apex Legends
Awesome skins, old and new.
With the debut of the Thrillseekers Event in Apex Legends, came a Summer Sale along side it. While not directly linked to event itself, the Summer Splash Sale has a fair amount to offer. It is the source of the new Lifeline, Octane and Fuse skins that were showcased in the Thrillseekers Event trailer, and it also brings back some older fan favorites.
All Summer Splash Sale Cosmetics
The Summer Splash Sale is a mixture of brand-new items and returning exclusive items. The new cosmetics are all Epic-tier, while the returning cosmetics are Legendary-tier. Most of the cosmetics in this sale are only available via their respective bundles, however, both returning Legendary lore-centric Legend skins are also available on their own. These being the Young Blood Bloodhound skin and the Voidwalker Wraith skin. All bundles for the event come with at least one Apex Pack.
Related: All Legend skins in the Thrillseekers Event for Apex Legends
In total there are nine cosmetics available in the sale not including anything you may get in the packs. Five Legend skins, three weapon skins, and one weapon charm.