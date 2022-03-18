Call of Duty: Warzone debuting new locations on Rebirth Island next week

Although Call of Duty: Warzone’s Caldera map has already had its share of new content in Season Two, the smaller, older Rebirth Island will finally receive its first “facelift” in just a few days. In turn, players can expect at least one new point of interest and a few revamped areas on the island.

Developer Raven Software took to Twitter to post the first image of the island’s new layout, which the studio calls Rebirth Reinforced. The image appears to show that a new POI, known as “Stronghold,” is replacing what is currently Security Area. Additionally, new buildings will be occupying the open area near Rebirth’s iconic water tower, while a warship is seemingly being docked outside of the Nova 6 Factory POI.

☣️ Reloaded and Reinforced, next week Rebirth Island gets a facelift.@BeenoxCODPC are you ready to drop in? pic.twitter.com/4TzHpTUONf — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 18, 2022

The reinvigorated map is just one of several new additions slated to come in this latter half of Warzone and Vanguard’s second season. Most notably, Raven Software revealed new game mode Arms Race, and Operator skin Gustavo will be headed to Vanguard within the coming weeks.

As if that wasn’t enough, the franchise also hinted Friday morning that Snoop Dogg-related content will arrive to Vanguard, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile in April.

