What does the Weapon Trade Station do in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Thanks to Season Two Reloaded, Call of Duty: Warzone players will start to spot never-before-seen features within its small Rebirth Island Reinforced map. This includes a Weapon Trade Station which allows gunners to obtain several different kinds of items just by giving up one weapon. That being said, there are a few catches to this mechanic.

The rewards given by the Weapon Trade Station is completely dependent on the rarity of the weapon you put into it. Firstly, you’ll always receive a weapon in return, but also items that can only be gifted by trading in particular rarities. For instance, if you’re desperate need of a Gas Mask, you can always earn one simply by trading in a Rare gun to the Weapon Trade Station. Here’s a breakdown of all rewards given after sacrificing each type of weapon.

Rarity of weapon traded in All rewards Common gun • Common weapon with one full round of ammo Uncommon gun • Common weapon with one full round of ammo

• One lethal and tactical item Rare gun or Melee weapon • Common weapon with one full round of ammo

• Armor Satchel

• Gas Mask Epic gun • Uncommon weapon with three full rounds of ammo

• Self Revive Kit

• $500 or $800

• Armor Satchel, Epic killstreak, or Epic Field Upgrade Legendary gun • Rare weapon with three full rounds of ammo

• $800 or 1,200

• Legendary Killstreak

• Legendary Field Upgrade

• One lethal or tactical item Guns from loadouts Rewards for customized weapons are entirely randomized. However, the more attachments it holds, the more items you’ll receive.

Additionally, it is most beneficial to use the station during a Fire Sale, as this limited-time event can increase the rarity and number of items you get in return. As excellent as the Weapon Trade Station is, it is just one of many new features on Rebirth Island Reinforced. The map now holds new locations, such as Stronghold and Docks, and will soon introduce Armored Truck Deployment events and mystery vaults to the game.

