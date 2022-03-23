Best Armaguerra 43 SMG loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Season Two Reloaded of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone has gifted a new SMG in the form of the Armaguerra 43 and it’s well worth trying out. The weapon has a swift fire rate and a surprisingly low amount of kick. No matter, it has the same problems Call of Duty fans once experienced with the MP7, as it feels each bullet goes through enemies without any effect. So, for the best Armaguerra loadout in either Vanguard or Warzone, players will need to sacrifice some of that blazing speed for a respectable rate of damage.

Best Armaguerra 43 loadout in Vanguard

As Vanguard is full of maps with small, tight areas, it is important you utilize the Armaguerra as a weapon that performs the best at close-range. In result, this loadout should give you immense movement speed, dozens of bullets a magazine, and kills in just two to three shots. Here’s how you’ll want to set it up.

Muzzle : Strife Compensator

: Strife Compensator Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Barrel : Botti 315mm CII

: Botti 315mm CII Magazine : 8mm Kurz 75 Round Mags

: 8mm Kurz 75 Round Mags Ammo type : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Rear Grip : Rubber Grip

: Rubber Grip Stock : Imerito TA Skeletal

: Imerito TA Skeletal Proficiency : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Kit : Quick

: Quick Class perks: Ghost, High Alert, and Lightweight

The two most important attachments you’ll need for this is the Botti 315mm CII and 8mm Kurz 75 Round Mags. Both of these will put you at risk of high recoil, but lends damage you’ll basically need to earn kills in a short time. The same can also be said for the Hollow Point ammo type, as it gives you bonus damage when shooting at limbs.

Of course, you should then add attachments that make up for the Botti and 8mm Kurz’s faults. Parts like the m1941 Hand Stop, Imerito TA Skeletal, and Rubber Grip work great for making the Armaguerra’s kick unnoticeable. As its aim-down-sights speed is incredibly impressive, players shouldn’t be hesitant to also add a scope, particularly the Slate Reflector. This optic grants the gun a clear, 1.5x magnification level that aids greatly in landing headshots with precision.

It’s also important to equip class perks Ghost, High Alert, and Lightweight. While you’ll probably be running and gunning with the loadout, Lightweight will supply a massive bonus to your movement speed, while High Alert highlights nearby enemies that are looking at you. Of course, Ghost is the most crucial, as it will keep you off of enemy UAVs and their Tac Maps.

Best Armaguerra 43 loadout in Warzone

Despite being mostly successful in close-range gun fights, the Armaguerra 43 can also be made to be powerful tool in long to medium range battles. Thus, whether you’re on Caldera or Rebirth Island, the best loadout in Warzone is one that maximizes damage range and accuracy.

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Underbarrel : m1930 Strife Angled

: m1930 Strife Angled Barrel : Botti 315mm CII

: Botti 315mm CII Magazine : 8mm Kurz 75 Round Mags

: 8mm Kurz 75 Round Mags Ammo type : FMJ Rounds

: FMJ Rounds Optic : M19 4.0x Flip

: M19 4.0x Flip Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : Botta Da

: Botta Da Weapon perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Weapon perk 2 : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Class perks: Scavenger, Ghost, and Tracker

Unfortunately, the Armaguerra’s accuracy and recoil control isn’t as high in Warzone as it is in Vanguard. So, you should first look to equip attachments that give it excellent aiming abilities, especially at long-range. These should include the F8 Stabilizer, m1930 Strike Angled, and the Botti Da Stock. When these attachments are combined with the Kurz 75 Round Mags, you should be able to shoot at enemies for a long period of time without losing any control.

Similar to the Vanguard loadout, it is an absolute must to have the Botti 315mm CII on the gun in Warzone. The attachment is the only barrel offered that increases damage, but it also adds 20 percent more damage range. Speaking of range, we recommend the Armaguerra always have a scope with a 4.0x zoom or higher, as you won’t maximize its ranged capabilities as much with something like iron sights.

Related: Best Whitley LMG loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone