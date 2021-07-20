All Week 2 Prize Tracker rewards for the Thrillseekers Event in Apex Legends

The Thrillseekers Event is an Arenas-centric Apex Legends event that last for three weeks. As Week 1 drew to a close, with plenty of players copping a very nice non-premium Legendary Rampart skin, Week 2 is waving a flag of a different color. Rather than being about limited-time cosmetics of any sort, Week 2 is designed to help players trying to finish of their Battle Pass for Season 9, if they have not yet.

Even though it is a Prize Tracker themed around Battle Pass Stars, there are some other things in there too, just nothing cosmetic. All Prize Trackers for this event are, as always, non-premium rewards, you only have to do event challenges to unlock the everything. Here are all Prize Tracker rewards for Thrillseekers Week 2.

Prize Tracker Rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

The tiers for this event’s Prize tracker are as follows: 250, 500, 750, 1,000, 1,250, 1,500, 2,000, 2,500 and 3,000. Every tier has exactly one reward, and only three tiers include cosmetics. This is a list of every reward available on the Thrillseekers Week 1 Prize Tracker, along with what point value you unlock them at via event tickets.

Non-Cosmetic Rewards

Apex Pack (Rare): 1,500 and 3,000 points

Crafting Metals (25): 250 points

Battle Pass Stars (10): 500 and 1,000 points

Battle Pass Stars (3): 750, 1,250, 2,000 and 2,500

Week 2 of the Thrillseekers Event goes from July 20 to July 27.