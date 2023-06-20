All Working Forza Horizon 5 Cheats & How to Use Them

Forza Horizon 5 presents players with a colossal, Mexico-inspired playground to navigate using a wide range of vehicles. There are races to take part in, activities to complete, and collectibles to find. However, the grind of progression can hinder the experience when players want to unlock the fastest vehicles or the best perks on their favorites. That’s why we’ve put together this guide for cheats in Forza Horizon 5 and how to use them.

All Working Cheats in Forza Horizon 5

Below, we’ve listed every cheat for Forza Horizon 5 that we know is still working. We have tested these ourselves as of the publishing date of this article.

How to Farm XP/XP Glitch in Forza Horizon 5

The XP Glitch in Forza Horizon 5 is also known as XP farming. This is a cheat that players have been using since the game was released.

To use it, players must first purchase their second player house in the game, which requires them to complete the first Horizon Adventure and unlock the second Horizon Festival location. After they’ve done that, they can visit any nearby player house and purchase it, which will unlock the Event Lab feature in the main menu.

Before doing anything else, players need to change their difficulty settings to the following. These can be seen in the image above. These will be used to make the most of the XP farming tracks.

Drivatar Difficulty : Unbeatable

: Unbeatable Driving Assists Preset : Custom

: Custom Braking : Assisted

: Assisted Steering : Auto-Steering

: Auto-Steering Traction Control : On

: On Stability Control : On

: On Shifting : Automatic

: Automatic Driving Line : Full

: Full Damage & Tyre Wear : Cosmetic

: Cosmetic Rewind : On

: On Launch Control: Off

Finally, players can search in Event Lab for custom tracks designed to provide as much XP as possible with the difficulty settings above. We found two or three when we checked, but more are added weekly and monthly. These maps usually have the words “XP Farm” in the title but could also reference drag time, wheelspins, and money.

These tracks have been built specifically with the difficult settings outlined earlier in this article in mind. Players can start them and wrap a rubber band around the right trigger to let their vehicle do all the work. The cars will drive themselves around the XP farming track, usually set in Goliath, and earn XP and wheelspins while the player does something else. The game can be left to run in the background to rack up these rewards so players can use them to buy new vehicles and unlock perks when they can sit down and play.

Can Players Still Use Free Car Cheats in Forza Horizon 5?

No, the free car cheats in Forza Horizon 5 don’t work anymore as of the time of writing this article. This is because those cheats unlocked vehicles from the game’s code that were due to be released in the future.

Forza Horizon 5 was released in 2021, and most, if not all, vehicles planned as DLC have now been released. Any new vehicles added with season passes won’t be accessible via the old free car cheats because they are not part of planned DLC expansions. If users want to try to get more free cars in a Forza game, they should look to the next entry in the series, Forza Motorsport.

Do Third-Party Cheats for Forza Horizon 5 Exist?

Yes, there are third-party cheats for Forza Horizon 5, but they’re dangerous. These cheats require users to pay other players to log into their accounts and farm XP by driving, performing skills, and exploring. The danger comes from trusting someone else with personal information.

We have also seen third-party hacks that can be applied to the PC version of Forza Horizon 5, which can lead to a user’s account being banned. This will lead to them being unable to play with others online, defeating the point of working to earn nice vehicles to show off to others in online races.

Many of these hacks are quickly patched out by developer Turn 10 Studios, meaning users might end up paying for nothing. We don’t recommend using third-party cheats or hacks because of the potential issues it can cause for an account.