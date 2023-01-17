All Xinyan Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Xinyan is a 4-star Pyro Claymore character in Genshin Impact. Xinyan is Liyue’s biggest rockstar, brandishing her guitar and bringing the power of the funk to the enemies around her. Xinyan’s bubbly personality and musical talents come through with her abilities, and while she’s mostly made appearances in events throughout the years, she’s become one of Liyue’s most beloved characters. Here are all of Xinyan’s abilities and ascension materials in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Xinyan in Genshin Impact

Xinyan is a 4-star character and is therefore available to summon in the Character Event Wish banner, Weapon Event Wish banner, and Standard Banner. However, Xinyan will occasionally get a rate-up and drop more often during certain Character Event Wish banners, which is usually the most consistent way to obtain this character. Pay close attention to the Character Event Wish banner to see if your favorite 4-star character is receiving a rate-up.

Attacks

Normal Attack: Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash.

Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Sweeping Fervor: Xinyan brandishes her instrument, dealing Pyro DMG on nearby opponents, forming a shield made out of her audience’s passion. The shield’s DMG Absorption scales based on Xinyan’s DEF and on the number of opponents hit. Hitting 0–1 opponents grants Shield Level 1: Ad Lib. Hitting 2 opponents grants Shield Level 2: Lead-In. Hitting 3 or more opponents grants Shield Level 3: Rave, which will also deal intermittent Pyro DMG to nearby opponents.

Xinyan brandishes her instrument, dealing Pyro DMG on nearby opponents, forming a shield made out of her audience’s passion. The shield’s DMG Absorption scales based on Xinyan’s DEF and on the number of opponents hit. The shield has the following special properties: When unleashed, it infuses Xinyan with Pyro. It has 250% DMG Absorption effectiveness against Pyro DMG.



Elemental Burst

Riff Revolution: Strumming rapidly, Xinyan launches nearby opponents and deals Physical DMG to them, hyping up the crowd. The sheer intensity of the atmosphere will cause explosions that deal Pyro DMG to nearby opponents.

Passive Skills

A Rad Recipe: When a Perfect Cooking is achieved on a DEF-boosting dish, Xinyan has a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

When a Perfect Cooking is achieved on a DEF-boosting dish, Xinyan has a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

"…Now That's Rock 'N' Roll!:" Characters shielded by Sweeping Fervor deal 15% increased Physical DMG.

Constellations

Fatal Acceleration: Upon scoring a CRIT Hit, increases ATK SPD of Xinyan’s Normal and Charged Attacks by 12% for 5s. Can only occur once every 5s.

Impromptu Opening: Riff Revolution's Physical DMG has its CRIT Rate increased by 100%, and will form a shield at Shield Level 3: Rave when cast.

Double-Stop: Increases the Level of Sweeping Fervor by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Wildfire Rhythm: Sweeping Fervor's swing DMG decreases opponent's Physical RES by 15% for 12s.

Screamin' for an Encore: Increases the Level of Riff Revolution by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Rockin' in a Flaming World: Decreases the Stamina Consumption of Xinyan's Charged Attacks by 30%. Additionally, Xinyan's Charged Attacks gain an ATK Bonus equal to 50% of her DEF.

