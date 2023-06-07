In Amnesia: The Bunker, players are constantly running from, hiding from, or sneaking around to avoid The Beast, a huge monster that stalks the titular bunker. This creature is an unknowable evil that will attack anything that moves and emerge from holes in the walls whenever a loud noise is made. However, very little is spelled out to players surrounding what the monster known as The Beast is, which is why we’ve put together this guide.

What is the Monster in Amnesia: The Bunker?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The monster in Amnesia: The Bunker, also known as The Beast, is a huge creature with long claws that hunts the player from behind the bunker’s walls. However, it wasn’t always a creature. This monster used to be a man, one of the soldiers from the bunker players find themselves in. In the form that players meet it, The Beast walks on all fours and has an elongated head like a wold. But if players look at it head on, they’ll see that it still retains the head of a man, just with colossal teeth that can rip and tear human flesh apart.

Which Soldier Did The Beast Used to be?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The monster in Amnesia: The Bunker is Lambert, the soldier that Henri saves from the crater in the game’s introduction. There are two scenes at the start of the game that take place outside of the bunker. The first is Henri running through the trenches, and the second is Henri saving Lambert. As they explore the bunker later, players can uncover notes from Lambert that see his descent into madness unfold over several pages. It seems clear that a combination of the machine lying in the Roman Tunnels and the water from the crater have changed him somehow, but it’s never specifically explained in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The nail in the coffin that Lambert is The Beast is the Rabbit Toy players can find alongside his dog tags. This is a toy that belonged to Lambert and holds strong sentimental value. So much so that when thrown at The Beast, it’ll pick the toy up and pause for a good 10 seconds before running away. This shows that Lambert is still inside that monster somewhere. Sadly, the Rabbit Toy only works once, and players should be saving it for the final encounter.

Can The Beast be Killed in Amnesia: The Bunker?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yes, players can kill the monster known as The Beast in Amnesia: The Bunker by destroying the wooden bridges it stands on in the final room of the game. The easiest way to do this is to throw the Rabbit Toy onto one of the wooden bridges and blow it up with a grenade or shoot it with the shotgun while The Beast is distracted. We managed to kill The Beast without the Rabbit Toy by timing a grenade throw correctly.