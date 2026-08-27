Official ANANTA Release Date – Everything About the Launch

ANANTA is finally getting a release date after years of waiting. Here's when the free-to-play urban open-world RPG launches.

ANANTA has finally received an official release date after being in development for several years. Previously known as Project Mugen, the free-to-play urban open-world RPG from Naked Rain and NetEase Games has attracted plenty of attention thanks to its massive cities, anime-inspired characters, and open-ended gameplay. Here’s the exact ANANTA release date and what platforms you can play it on.

ANANTA releases on January 15, 2027. The release date was announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026, alongside a new trailer showing off Chongxiao, the game’s second major city. The game will launch worldwide on the same date. ANANTA will be free-to-play at launch, so you won’t need to purchase the game to start exploring its open world.

Image via ANANTA

Is There an Exact Release Time?

The developers have confirmed the January 15 release date, but no exact time has been set yet. We will continue to follow the developer updates and add information to this section as soon as the exact release time is announced.

ANANTA Platforms

ANANTA will be available on the following platforms at launch:

PC (Official client & Steam)

(Official client & Steam) PlayStation 5

iOS

Android

What Is ANANTA?

ANANTA is a free-to-play urban open-world RPG developed by Naked Rain and published by NetEase Games. Players take on the role of a member of a peacekeeping organization and explore massive cities filled with story missions, side activities, combat, vehicles, and other activities. The game was originally revealed as Project Mugen in 2023 before being renamed ANANTA in 2024.

Q: When does ANANTA release? A: ANANTA releases worldwide on January 15, 2027.

Q: Is ANANTA free-to-play? A: Yes, ANANTA is a free-to-play urban open-world RPG.

Q: What platforms will ANANTA be on? A: ANANTA launches on PC, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android.

Q: Is ANANTA the same as Project Mugen? A: Yes, ANANTA was originally announced under the name Project Mugen before the game was renamed.

That covers all you need to know regarding the ANANTA release date. Be sure to follow us for more news as the game’s launch draws near. Also, check out the Guides section here at Gamepur for more helpful content!

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