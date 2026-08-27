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Anime RNG Defense codes
Image via Anime RNG Defense
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Codes
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Roblox

Anime RNG Defense Codes (August 2026)

Use these Anime RNG Defense codes to get free Crystals, Potions, Rerolls, Chests, and other useful rewards.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Aug 26, 2026 10:38 pm

Anime RNG Defense combines tower defense with RNG mechanics, letting you summon and upgrade anime characters before sending them into battle. Progressing through the game means collecting stronger units and improving your team, and the developers have added codes that provide a few free resources to help along the way. In the guide below, we list all active Anime RNG Defense codes as well as explain how to redeem them in-game.

All Active Anime RNG Defense Codes

  • UPDATE9: Rewards 1,000 Crystals and 1 Blessed Roll (New)
  • UPDATE8: Rewards 1,000 Crystals and 1 Blessed Roll
  • UPDATE7: Rewards 1,000 Crystals
  • THANKSFORPLAYING: Rewards 150 Crystals and 10 Epic Boxes
  • CAPSULECORP: Rewards various resources (Requires 10K Rolls)
  • TYFOR10KCCU: Rewards various resources (Requires 10K Rolls)
  • SOLOEVENT: Rewards various resources (Requires 10K Rolls)
  • PUBLICSAFETYHQ: Rewards various resources (Requires 10K Rolls)
  • VAHRWELT: Rewards various resources (Requires 10K Rolls)
  • WISHEVENT: Rewards various resources (Requires 100K Rolls)
  • TY100K: Rewards various resources (Requires 100K Rolls)
  • THEPLAYER: Rewards various resources (Requires 100K Rolls)
  • EXTREMERAID: Rewards various resources (Requires 100K Rolls)
  • BATTLEPASS: Rewards various resources (Requires 100K Rolls)

Expired Codes

UPDATE5 | WEATHERS | EISENBERNCASTLE | UPDATE6 | SORRYFORSHUTDOWN5 | UPDATE4 | BULLSHIDEOUT | SORRYFORSHUTDOWN3 | SORRYFORSHUTDOWN4 | FAIRYFOREST | UPDATE3 | SORRYFORSHUTDOWN | UPDATE2 | TYFORSUPPORT1 | CURSEDHIGHSCHOOL | UPDATE1 | INNOVATIONCITY | TYFOR100LIKES | RELEASE

How to Redeem Anime RNG Defense Codes

To redeem the codes, follow these steps:

  1. Launch Anime RNG Defense on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the right.
  3. Enter an active code into the text box.
  4. Click Redeem to claim your rewards.
    • NOTE: Some codes can only be redeemed after you’ve reached a certain number of rolls while playing.
How to redeem Anime RNG Defense codes
Image via Gamepur

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If a code doesn’t work, you should first check that you’ve entered it correctly. Most codes mix letters, numbers, and special characters, making them especially difficult to spell. To avoid any spelling mistakes, copy and paste the codes instead of typing them out.

If you’re sure the code is correct but it still doesn’t work, the code may have expired or already been redeemed on your account. If either of those two is true, you’ll get an appropriate error message instead of the default “Invalid Code” one.

Anime RNG Defense Codes FAQ

Q: When are new codes released?

A: New codes are released whenever a major update drops, which happens almost every weekend.


Q: When do codes expire?

A: Codes that don’t have a roll requirement usually expire after a week, while the codes with roll requirements usually last 4-8 weeks.


Q: Are the codes case-sensitive?

A: No, the codes for this experience aren’t case-sensitive.


Q: Where to look for codes?

A: The best place to look for codes is the official Anime RNG Defense Discord server.

These are all the currently available Anime RNG Defense codes. Redeem them to pick up some free resources and give your team a little boost as you work toward stronger units. Also, be sure to check out all the other guides here at Gamepur, including our Unscathed RNG codes list!

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Author
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a longtime gamer with tens of thousands of hours spent across genres. From gacha and Roblox to MOBAs, MMOs, and everything in between. He never just plays games but tries to master them, pushing himself into the top 1% wherever he lands. Aleksa dissects mechanics, optimizes strategies, and treats every title like a sandbox for peak performance. The only type of game he can’t stand is one that doesn’t respect precision. If he feels input delay or there’s no animation canceling, he’s uninstalling faster than you can hit Alt + F4.