Anime RNG Defense Codes (August 2026)

Use these Anime RNG Defense codes to get free Crystals, Potions, Rerolls, Chests, and other useful rewards.

Anime RNG Defense combines tower defense with RNG mechanics, letting you summon and upgrade anime characters before sending them into battle. Progressing through the game means collecting stronger units and improving your team, and the developers have added codes that provide a few free resources to help along the way. In the guide below, we list all active Anime RNG Defense codes as well as explain how to redeem them in-game.

All Active Anime RNG Defense Codes

UPDATE9 : Rewards 1,000 Crystals and 1 Blessed Roll (New)

: Rewards 1,000 Crystals and 1 Blessed Roll UPDATE8 : Rewards 1,000 Crystals and 1 Blessed Roll

: Rewards 1,000 Crystals and 1 Blessed Roll UPDATE7 : Rewards 1,000 Crystals

: Rewards 1,000 Crystals THANKSFORPLAYING : Rewards 150 Crystals and 10 Epic Boxes

: Rewards 150 Crystals and 10 Epic Boxes CAPSULECORP : Rewards various resources (Requires 10K Rolls)

: Rewards various resources TYFOR10KCCU : Rewards various resources (Requires 10K Rolls)

: Rewards various resources SOLOEVENT : Rewards various resources (Requires 10K Rolls)

: Rewards various resources PUBLICSAFETYHQ : Rewards various resources (Requires 10K Rolls)

: Rewards various resources VAHRWELT : Rewards various resources (Requires 10K Rolls)

: Rewards various resources WISHEVENT : Rewards various resources (Requires 100K Rolls)

: Rewards various resources TY100K : Rewards various resources (Requires 100K Rolls)

: Rewards various resources THEPLAYER : Rewards various resources (Requires 100K Rolls)

: Rewards various resources EXTREMERAID : Rewards various resources (Requires 100K Rolls)

: Rewards various resources BATTLEPASS: Rewards various resources (Requires 100K Rolls)

Expired Codes

UPDATE5 | WEATHERS | EISENBERNCASTLE | UPDATE6 | SORRYFORSHUTDOWN5 | UPDATE4 | BULLSHIDEOUT | SORRYFORSHUTDOWN3 | SORRYFORSHUTDOWN4 | FAIRYFOREST | UPDATE3 | SORRYFORSHUTDOWN | UPDATE2 | TYFORSUPPORT1 | CURSEDHIGHSCHOOL | UPDATE1 | INNOVATIONCITY | TYFOR100LIKES | RELEASE

How to Redeem Anime RNG Defense Codes

To redeem the codes, follow these steps:

Launch Anime RNG Defense on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right. Enter an active code into the text box. Click Redeem to claim your rewards. NOTE: Some codes can only be redeemed after you’ve reached a certain number of rolls while playing.

Image via Gamepur

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If a code doesn’t work, you should first check that you’ve entered it correctly. Most codes mix letters, numbers, and special characters, making them especially difficult to spell. To avoid any spelling mistakes, copy and paste the codes instead of typing them out.

If you’re sure the code is correct but it still doesn’t work, the code may have expired or already been redeemed on your account. If either of those two is true, you’ll get an appropriate error message instead of the default “Invalid Code” one.

Anime RNG Defense Codes FAQ

Q: When are new codes released? A: New codes are released whenever a major update drops, which happens almost every weekend.

Q: When do codes expire? A: Codes that don’t have a roll requirement usually expire after a week, while the codes with roll requirements usually last 4-8 weeks.

Q: Are the codes case-sensitive? A: No, the codes for this experience aren’t case-sensitive.

Q: Where to look for codes? A: The best place to look for codes is the official Anime RNG Defense Discord server.

These are all the currently available Anime RNG Defense codes. Redeem them to pick up some free resources and give your team a little boost as you work toward stronger units. Also, be sure to check out all the other guides here at Gamepur, including our Unscathed RNG codes list!

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