Unscathed RNG Codes (August 2026)

Use these Unscathed RNG codes to get free Potions, Cash, Shards, and other useful rewards.

Unscathed RNG combines Aura rolling with turn-based combat, crafting, and progression through increasingly difficult enemies. You’ll need plenty of Luck and other boosts to get the best Auras and other gear. Below, we’ve collected all Unscathed RNG codes that will give you all the boosts you’ll need!

All Unscathed RNG Codes

CYBER : Rewards 1 Divine Potion and 1 Lucky Coin (New)

: Rewards 1 Divine Potion and 1 Lucky Coin WEEK1 : Rewards 1 Twist of Fat, 1 Shard, 3 Switft Potions, 3 Fate Potions, and 2,000 Cash

: Rewards 1 Twist of Fat, 1 Shard, 3 Switft Potions, 3 Fate Potions, and 2,000 Cash 1M : Rewards 3 Lucky Potions, 3 Speed Potions, and 1,000 Cash

: Rewards 3 Lucky Potions, 3 Speed Potions, and 1,000 Cash 500K : Rewards 3 Lucky Potions, 3 Speed Potions, and 1,000 Cash

: Rewards 3 Lucky Potions, 3 Speed Potions, and 1,000 Cash THANK YOU : Rewards 3 Lucky Potions, 3 Speed Potions, and 1,000 Cash

: Rewards 3 Lucky Potions, 3 Speed Potions, and 1,000 Cash RELEASE: Rewards 10 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions, and 1,000 Cash

Expired Codes

There are currently no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Unscathed RNG Codes

You can redeem codes through the Settings menu:

Launch Unscathed RNG on Roblox. Click the Settings gear on the left side of the screen. Scroll down to the code redemption box. Type in or copy and paste a working code into the text field. Click Submit to claim your rewards.

Image via Gamepur

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Already Claimed Code : You can claim each code only once per account. If you try to do it multiple times, you’ll get an error message.

: You can claim each code only once per account. If you try to do it multiple times, you’ll get an error message. Misspelled Code : Codes for this game aren’t case-sensitive, but you can still make a typo if you’re writing them out. To avoid them, copy and paste the codes instead.

: Codes for this game aren’t case-sensitive, but you can still make a typo if you’re writing them out. To avoid them, copy and paste the codes instead. Expired Code: The developers might deactivate some of the codes. So, it’s best to redeem all codes you find as soon as possible.

Unscathed RNG Codes FAQ

Q: Are the codes case-sensitive? A: No, the codes for this game aren’t case-sensitive.

Q: Where to look for codes? A: The best places to look for codes are the Unscathed RNG Discord server and the Unscathed Roblox Twitter/X profile.

Q: When are new codes released? A: New codes are usually released on the weekends when most of the updates drop.

That does it for our guide on all the active Unscathed RNG codes and how to redeem them. Use the free Potions and other rewards to improve your Aura rolls and make your progression through the game a little easier. For more helpful content, including our Drone Defense 2 codes list, check out the Guides section here on Gamepur.

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