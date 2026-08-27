What Is Afterworld? Everything We Know About Paradox’s New Game

Afterworld takes Paradox's grand strategy formula into a post-apocalyptic setting. Here's everything we know about the upcoming game.

Afterworld is the newest game from Paradox Development Studio, the team behind Crusader Kings III and Hearts of Iron IV. Rather than returning to another historical setting, the studio is taking its grand strategy formula into an original post-apocalyptic world where players must lead a small group of survivors and build a new civilization from the ruins of the old one. Here is everything we know about Afterworld so far.

What Is Afterworld?

Afterworld is a post-apocalyptic grand strategy game set in a procedurally generated version of North America. Players start with a small group of survivors and gradually build them into a powerful empire while dealing with dangerous terrain, old-world ruins, scarce resources, and competing factions.

Image via Paradox

Unlike Paradox’s historical grand strategy games, Afterworld gives the developers a completely original setting to work with. The game is designed to create different stories from one playthrough to another, with procedural generation helping determine the world and challenges players encounter.

What Do You Do in Afterworld?

The game starts with survival and community building, before expanding into a much larger strategic experience. You’ll be able to:

Lead a tribe of survivors

Establish settlements and grow your territory

Create laws and define your society

Explore the post-apocalyptic world

Discover remnants of the old civilization

Establish trade routes

Fight or cooperate with other factions

Develop new technologies and ideas

Build an empire across North America

Image via Paradox

Afterworld Setting

Afterworld takes place in an original post-apocalyptic North America, where civilization has collapsed, and survivors are attempting to establish a new world.

The wasteland contains dangerous ruins, hazardous environments, valuable resources, and remnants of the previous civilization. Some of the world’s most powerful figures are the Ancients, immortal survivors of the old world who use advanced technology to influence the new societies emerging around them.

When Does Afterworld Release?

Paradox has not announced a release date for Afterworld yet. The game is currently confirmed for PC via Steam, with more information expected as development continues. We’ll keep this post updated as new information surfaces.

Afterworld looks like a major change of direction for Paradox Development Studio, combining its familiar grand strategy formula with a completely original post-apocalyptic setting. With procedural worlds, competing survivor factions, exploration, diplomacy, and empire building, there’s plenty of room for the kind of emergent stories Paradox games are known for. To stay up to date on development, follow Gamepur and visit the Guides category on our website.

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