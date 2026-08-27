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What is Afterworld Paradox new game
Image via Paradox
Category:
Guides

What Is Afterworld? Everything We Know About Paradox’s New Game

Afterworld takes Paradox's grand strategy formula into a post-apocalyptic setting. Here's everything we know about the upcoming game.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
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Published: Aug 26, 2026 11:25 pm

Afterworld is the newest game from Paradox Development Studio, the team behind Crusader Kings III and Hearts of Iron IV. Rather than returning to another historical setting, the studio is taking its grand strategy formula into an original post-apocalyptic world where players must lead a small group of survivors and build a new civilization from the ruins of the old one. Here is everything we know about Afterworld so far.

What Is Afterworld?

Afterworld is a post-apocalyptic grand strategy game set in a procedurally generated version of North America. Players start with a small group of survivors and gradually build them into a powerful empire while dealing with dangerous terrain, old-world ruins, scarce resources, and competing factions.

What is Afterworld Paradox new game
Image via Paradox

Unlike Paradox’s historical grand strategy games, Afterworld gives the developers a completely original setting to work with. The game is designed to create different stories from one playthrough to another, with procedural generation helping determine the world and challenges players encounter.

What Do You Do in Afterworld?

The game starts with survival and community building, before expanding into a much larger strategic experience. You’ll be able to:

  • Lead a tribe of survivors
  • Establish settlements and grow your territory
  • Create laws and define your society
  • Explore the post-apocalyptic world
  • Discover remnants of the old civilization
  • Establish trade routes
  • Fight or cooperate with other factions
  • Develop new technologies and ideas
  • Build an empire across North America
Afterworld gameplay Paradox game
Image via Paradox

Afterworld Setting

Afterworld takes place in an original post-apocalyptic North America, where civilization has collapsed, and survivors are attempting to establish a new world.

The wasteland contains dangerous ruins, hazardous environments, valuable resources, and remnants of the previous civilization. Some of the world’s most powerful figures are the Ancients, immortal survivors of the old world who use advanced technology to influence the new societies emerging around them.

When Does Afterworld Release?

Paradox has not announced a release date for Afterworld yet. The game is currently confirmed for PC via Steam, with more information expected as development continues. We’ll keep this post updated as new information surfaces.

Afterworld looks like a major change of direction for Paradox Development Studio, combining its familiar grand strategy formula with a completely original post-apocalyptic setting. With procedural worlds, competing survivor factions, exploration, diplomacy, and empire building, there’s plenty of room for the kind of emergent stories Paradox games are known for. To stay up to date on development, follow Gamepur and visit the Guides category on our website.

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Author
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a longtime gamer with tens of thousands of hours spent across genres. From gacha and Roblox to MOBAs, MMOs, and everything in between. He never just plays games but tries to master them, pushing himself into the top 1% wherever he lands. Aleksa dissects mechanics, optimizes strategies, and treats every title like a sandbox for peak performance. The only type of game he can’t stand is one that doesn’t respect precision. If he feels input delay or there’s no animation canceling, he’s uninstalling faster than you can hit Alt + F4.