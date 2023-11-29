Anime Catcher Simulator Codes (November 2023)
If you’re interested in catching your favorite anime characters, like Pokémon, then you’ll definitely need these codes to catch them all in Anime Catcher Simulator.
For anyone who enjoys collecting, Anime Catcher Simulator is a great time for anime fans across the world. Make no mistake, the game is still plenty competitive, and those anime characters won’t surrender lightly, so here are some codes that’ll help you keep pace with your fellow collectors.
ZeRo Games Team has decided to channel this anime collect-a-thon idea with a hint of Pokemon, as they’ve found a way to blend those two worlds together in one game. I have to admit that I greatly enjoyed my time hunting for Deku, as he’s one of my favorite characters across all media. With that said, I also had the assistance of codes that rewarded me with gems that I used to purchase more capture materials and characters like Vegeta. These codes are great if you’re looking for an early push.
Related: Project Baki 3 Codes
All Anime Catcher Simulator GAME Codes List
Anime Catcher Simulator Codes (Working)
- 1KACTIVETHANKYOU – Receives x1500 Gems, 5 Essences, and 5 Sword Fragments
- BLACKCLOVER – Receives x500 Gems
- TutorialFix – Receives x1000 Gems
- Update0.5 – Receives x500 Gems
- Release – Receives x200 Gems
- SorryBugs – Receives x200 Gems
- MYHERO – Receives x1200 Gems
- 2KLIKES – Redeem for x500 Gems (New servers only)
- UpdateFix – Receives x300 Gems
- TutorialFix – Receives x1000 Gems
- 1klikes – Receives x800 Gems, 5 Essences, and 5 Sword Fragments
Anime Catcher Simulator Codes (Expired)
- Members1k
- Demo
- Shutdown2
- Shutdown1
- Likes2k
- Likes1K
- Members2k
- Likes500
- FreeSpins
How To Redeem Codes in Anime Catcher Simulator
Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Anime Catcher Simulator.
- Launch Anime Catcher Simulator on your device.
- Once the game loads, click the four-square icon on the far left side of the screen.
- This will open up a new menu, where you will then press the gift box icon.
- Enter working codes into the text box.
- Press enter or click Redeem to claim your free reward.
How To Get More Anime Catcher Simulator Codes
For those interested in more Anime Catcher Simulator codes, you can get more from the official Discord. The developer, ZeRoGames Team, is very active in handing out more codes, so it’s extremely advantageous to follow and turn on their channel notifications to get timely posts. There are plenty of giveaways featuring codes and free fighters in Discord as well.
Why Are My Anime Catcher Simulator Codes Not Working?
If the codes you enter don’t work, they’re probably expired, or it could be a spelling error. Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to look out for things like capitalization and punctuation. There are tons of codes that are made redeemable, so certain characters are used in a code to differentiate them from one another. If you ever have any issues with errors, be sure to check back here for proper spelling, or if the mistake is on our part, try capitalizing the first letter or vice versa if the letter is lowercase.
What Is Anime Catcher Simulator?
Anime Catcher Simulator is a collect-a-thon featuring your favorite anime characters across many series, including One Piece, My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, and Jujutsu Kaisen. The objective is to catch them all while getting and using power-ups, which you can buy using in-game gems. You’ll want to collect as many as you can to overpower your foes. It’s also a great chance to bond with your favorite anime characters.