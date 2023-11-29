Anime Catcher Simulator Codes (November 2023)

For anyone who enjoys collecting, Anime Catcher Simulator is a great time for anime fans across the world. Make no mistake, the game is still plenty competitive, and those anime characters won’t surrender lightly, so here are some codes that’ll help you keep pace with your fellow collectors.

ZeRo Games Team has decided to channel this anime collect-a-thon idea with a hint of Pokemon, as they’ve found a way to blend those two worlds together in one game. I have to admit that I greatly enjoyed my time hunting for Deku, as he’s one of my favorite characters across all media. With that said, I also had the assistance of codes that rewarded me with gems that I used to purchase more capture materials and characters like Vegeta. These codes are great if you’re looking for an early push.

All Anime Catcher Simulator GAME Codes List

Anime Catcher Simulator Codes (Working)

1KACTIVETHANKYOU – Receives x1500 Gems, 5 Essences, and 5 Sword Fragments

– Receives x1500 Gems, 5 Essences, and 5 Sword Fragments BLACKCLOVER – Receives x500 Gems

– Receives x500 Gems TutorialFix – Receives x1000 Gems

– Receives x1000 Gems Update0.5 – Receives x500 Gems

– Receives x500 Gems Release – Receives x200 Gems

– Receives x200 Gems SorryBugs – Receives x200 Gems

– Receives x200 Gems MYHERO – Receives x1200 Gems

– Receives x1200 Gems 2KLIKES – Redeem for x500 Gems (New servers only)

– Redeem for x500 Gems (New servers only) UpdateFix – Receives x300 Gems

– Receives x300 Gems TutorialFix – Receives x1000 Gems

– Receives x1000 Gems 1klikes – Receives x800 Gems, 5 Essences, and 5 Sword Fragments

Anime Catcher Simulator Codes (Expired)

Members1k

Demo

Shutdown2

Shutdown1

Likes2k

Likes1K

Members2k

Likes500

FreeSpins

How To Redeem Codes in Anime Catcher Simulator

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Anime Catcher Simulator.

Launch Anime Catcher Simulator on your device. Once the game loads, click the four-square icon on the far left side of the screen. This will open up a new menu, where you will then press the gift box icon. Enter working codes into the text box. Press enter or click Redeem to claim your free reward.

How To Get More Anime Catcher Simulator Codes

For those interested in more Anime Catcher Simulator codes, you can get more from the official Discord. The developer, ZeRoGames Team, is very active in handing out more codes, so it’s extremely advantageous to follow and turn on their channel notifications to get timely posts. There are plenty of giveaways featuring codes and free fighters in Discord as well.

Why Are My Anime Catcher Simulator Codes Not Working?

If the codes you enter don’t work, they’re probably expired, or it could be a spelling error. Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to look out for things like capitalization and punctuation. There are tons of codes that are made redeemable, so certain characters are used in a code to differentiate them from one another. If you ever have any issues with errors, be sure to check back here for proper spelling, or if the mistake is on our part, try capitalizing the first letter or vice versa if the letter is lowercase.

What Is Anime Catcher Simulator?

Anime Catcher Simulator is a collect-a-thon featuring your favorite anime characters across many series, including One Piece, My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, and Jujutsu Kaisen. The objective is to catch them all while getting and using power-ups, which you can buy using in-game gems. You’ll want to collect as many as you can to overpower your foes. It’s also a great chance to bond with your favorite anime characters.