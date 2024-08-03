YBA New Universe Trello Link & Discord Server (August 2024)

YBA New Universe has a lot of new mechanics, weapons, items, enemies, shinies, and much more. All of this content is overwhelming if you have never played a Roblox game before. However, we’ll provide a link to YBA New Universe Trello and Discord server if you want to get quick information about the game.

YBA New Universe Trello Link & What to Expect

Source: Roblox via Gamepur

Here is a link for the YBA New Universe Trello Board. The game has a ton of content ranging from the Fighting Styles, Shinies, Stands, Requiem, items, weapons, races, locations, and much more. The Trello Board lists all the information in an organized fashion so that a new player or a returning one finds all the content very easily.

There are columns for enemies, NPCs, Skins, and much more for you to quickly go through and understand what to expect when you start playing the YBA New Universe. There is a planned/unreleased/ideas column in the Trello Board as well that lists various iconic characters that could come to the game.

All in all, I recommend bookmarking this YBA New Universe Trello link to quickly access essential information that can give you an edge in the game.

YBA New Universe Discord Server Link

Source: Discord via Gamepur

Here is a link to the YBA New Universe Discord Server. There are nearly 42K players on the server with 7-8K average online players. This creates an opportunity to chat with other players about the game and discuss what playstyle they prefer to play and why.

This community server is a good place to hang out and chill whenever, especially when you are not playing YBA New Universe.

