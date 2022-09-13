Apex Legends Beast of Prey Collection Event – Leaks, release date, and more

Despite launching more than a month ago, Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted has yet to be accompanied by a collection event. Though, this seemingly won’t be the case for too long. According to several insiders and dataminers, the battle royale is gearing up to host a Beast of Prey Collection Event that holds brand new skins, another heirloom, and a game mode that has only ever been in the mobile version. Here is everything we know about the potential Beast of Prey Collection Event in Apex Legends.

What is the release date of the Beast of Prey Collection Event?

Rumors of the event were first set ablaze by proven Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson. The insider took to Twitter to claim that the Beast of Prey will go live on September 20 and last for two weeks. This has not yet been confirmed by developer Respawn Entertainment, though it has become the status quo for events to run for this amount of time. If this does happen to be the release date, you can expect an official announcement to take place very soon.

Can confirm via independent sources that Apex Legends Season 14 Collection Event "Beast Of Prey" will begin September 20th and will last 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/LYC5kc1rhD — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 2, 2022 via Tom Henderson’s Twitter

What game mode and Heirloom will be in Beast of Prey?

It is not abnormal for cosmetic-focused events to debut a new mode and heirloom, and Beast of Prey will apparently do just that. Thordan Smash, a content creator who has correctly predicted updates in the past, replied to Henderson’s tweet affirming a Gun Game game mode and Loba Heirloom will release alongside the event.

Gun game mode, loba heirloom, will last two weeks before flight or fright event on October 4th with month long sales going into season 15. — GG Thordan Smash (@Thordansmash) September 2, 2022 via Thordan Smash’s Twitter

Although Respawn hasn’t assured this to be true, it has caused wide speculation surrounding the Heirloom with a possible teaser. The game’s Twitter account published a portion of an Apex Legends comic strip in August that details Loba stealing a priceless folding fan — with no context to follow. Meanwhile, it wouldn’t be the first time Gun Game has been associated with the franchise, as it is currently playable in Apex Legends Mobile. It is a team-based game mode that is centered around players obtaining stronger weapons with each elimination they earn.

All leaked Beast of Prey Collection Event cosmetics

Surprisingly enough, most new cosmetics for the rumored event are still under wraps — but not all, according to Apex dataminer KralRindo. The YouTuber has released a video containing what they say to be four rewards in the Beast of Prey’s Collection menu. Their footage displays Epic skins for Gibraltar, the CAR, Hemlok, Longbow, and Wingman. Every cosmetic featured is shown with the title “HunterPredator,” but Thordan Smash has since argued this being the codename for Beast of Prey.

via KralRindo’s YouTube

The leak has also prompted another dataminer, Senos, to allege that Beast of Prey will feature 24 collection items, in total, and a selection of returning skins in the game’s storefront. In a video posted to YouTube, Senos showcases the September 20 store holding older skins, such as Bloodhound’s Wise Warrior, Mirage’s Swish Buckler, and Loba’s Bioluminescence. Like everything else featured from the leaks, this should also be taken with a grain of salt. However, this page will be updated once there is confirmation and new details revolving around this next event.