Apex Legends’ new LTM for the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event is anything but easy

Despite already hosting two major events in the last month, Apex Legends’ Season 15 is officially netting its third collection event, a Lunar New Year celebration named Celestial Sunrise. Similar to past festivities, Celestial Sunrise is set to deliver a batch of two dozen brand-new cosmetics, with many inspired by a special group of animals. Further, it will also be the first event of the new year that debuts a never-before-seen limited-time game mode, one that is tailor-made for veteran Legends.

Although leakers were able to discover much of Celestial Sunrise’s content ahead of time, developer Respawn Entertainment has revealed that the collection event will begin directly after the Spellbound Event, launching on January 24. Once that day comes, players will witness the arrival of Hardcore Royale, a new LTM that Respawn has dubbed “the ultimate test.” The mode will earn its name by limiting the in-game HUD, forcing players to have only white armor at all times, and sporting a Ring that deals max damage from the start of matches.

Hardcore Royale will not be available to everyone, as it is said the LTM does require players to have an Account Level of 20 or higher to access it. Thankfully, Celestial Sunrise still has other new features to entertain players of all types. The event’s trailer confirms its collect-a-thon offers zodiac animal skins, such as a rabbit costume for Octane, lion-shaped armor for Caustic, and even a Pathfinder getup that dawns a golden dragon around their body. Best of all, those who unlock all 24 goodies will instantly be rewarded a green and red reactive Peacekeeper skin fittingly named the Jadeite Retribution.

Even though a third collection event would be an excellent way to cap off Season 15, Respawn has stated that the season will even earn a Valentine’s Day LTM named Date Night in the near future. It will be a duos battle royale mode that exclusively holds The Heart Stealer Bocek, a weapon that transfers health from enemies to its user upon each hit. Additionally, those using healing items will grant health to nearby teammates.

The developer has stepped on the acceleration when it comes to releasing new content, though not all fans have been pleased with the current state of the game. After the launch of the Spellbound event, players reported trouble logging into the title, with server outages ultimately keeping them from jumping into matches for days on end. Many have since pointed the blame to the servers’ inability to keep up with the new Private Matches feature, despite it being exclusive for Legends with excessively large parties.