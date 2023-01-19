Apex Legends is one the most popular free-to-play shooters at the moment and for good reason. The game features plenty of content and a wide range of Legends for players to choose from, allowing anyone of any playstyle to be able to find a character they’re comfortable with and play the game. However, every great game especially ones that are online like Apex Legends, will run into bugs or server issues from time to time. The newest bug to plague the Arena is an error called “Engine Error – UI Images Ran Out of Room.” With the number of players who are being affected by this bug continuing to grow, more people are wondering, what is the “engine error” in Apex Legends?

Engine error – UI images ran out of room error, explained

The engine error occurs when you try to load into the load a game or during gameplay with a message saying “Engine Error UI Images Ran Out of Room.” This will cause the player to be booted back to the main menu. While some players were able to get back into their match and continue playing, many were only brought back to the lobby screen. When they tried to rejoin their game, they received a message saying that they “cannot rejoin a forfeited match” and were given an abandoned game penalty for leaving.

This resulted in many casual and competitive players voicing their frustration on social media which then prompted the developer—Respawn—to make a statement. In their Twitter statement, they said the team is currently investigating the issue and are hoping to have a fix out in the morning.