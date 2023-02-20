How to fix Error Code 100 in Apex Legends

Sometimes, it doesn’t feel like you can go too long without running into some kind of error in Apex Legends that looks to hold you back. These issues can kick you out of the game, even when you’re in the middle of a dominating match, or prevent you from accessing the servers at all. If you are experiencing Error Code 100 in Apex Legends, here is what you need to know about the situation.

What to do if you get Error Code 100 in Apex Legends

If you are seeing Error Code 100 in Apex Legends, this means you are dealing with a connection issue. The very first thing you should do is check to see if the Apex Legends servers are down or experiencing some kind of issue. From there, you can get more information about how long the problems have been ongoing or how widespread the issue is.

If nothing seems to be popping up about the servers, fully exit the game and check for any updates. You may also want to consider restarting your system and your internet connection. If you are playing wirelessly, you may want to consider plugging in an ethernet cable to get a direct connection to the port. A good test could be quickly hopping on a different game to see if you are experiencing issues there as well.

If none of the above seem to be addressing the error, we recommend getting in contact with EA Help. They will be able to look at your situation and recommend specific changes that can get you back into the game, provided that it’s not just a simple case of waiting for the servers to come back up.