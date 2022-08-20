Are classes gender locked in Path of Exile? Answered

When it comes to builds, Path of Exile provides one of the deepest and most open-ended customization systems in the ARPG space. It features a wide range of options, from a huge skill tree that characters of every class share, to a flexible gear system that can alter how any ability functions. Its microtransactions (often abbreviated to MTX by developer Grinding Gear Games) add another layer of cosmetic customization to the mix as well. But when it comes to choosing your character’s gender, what kind of options do you have, if any?

Are classes gender locked?

Image via Grinding Gear Games

As is common in most older ARPGs, each class in Path if Exile has one set character model with one set of voice lines, meaning it is effectively gender locked. There are exceptions in other games (most notably Diablo 3), but this has been a common limitation in the genre for quite a while. Path of Exile players have expressed interest in different gender options being made available, although in a strict sense this seems unlikely to happen. It has been suggested that a workaround could be implemented using the game’s slew of MTX options, but this also seems unlikely given the added voiceover requirements.

Will classes be gender locked in Path of Exile 2?

With Path of Exile 2 in active development, the same question has arisen among players regarding gender locking in the sequel. As of this writing, we don’t have any confirmation either way. It’s especially challenging to give much solid information about the state of the sequel, given the fact that it was announced in 2019 and has been delayed until 2024 at the earliest. This means anything we could have gleaned from the announcement may have undergone significant changes to this point, let alone when the game actually releases.