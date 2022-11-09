Are Drowsy and Frostbite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Pokémon series has multiple status effects you need to keep track of, and you can expect many of them to return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Before this game was released, Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduced a handful of unique mechanics, such as the status effects of Drowsy and Frostbite. These are different from the traditional Sleep and Frozen status effects, which could change the original gameplay. Here’s what you need to know about if Drowsy and Frostbite are in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Will the Drowsy and Frostbite status effects be in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Right now, we’re not entirely sure if these status effects will make it into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. We have seen no mention of it leading up to the game’s release on November 18. However, some examples might point to the fact that these effects could make it into the game, but right now, we’re running on speculation based on the official trailers presented by The Pokémon Company.

Related: All leaked final starter evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

During the Jump into a Paldean Journey video, at 11:45, we see a Tera Raid battle where four players are battling against a Tera Chansey. In the upper left corner, we see the Pokémon being used by the players. Notably, the Drifblim featured in the group has the ‘zzz’ symbols next to their name, hinting that they might be asleep. However, during the battle, despite the status effect, Drifblim can still attack Chansey, indicating that this is Drowsy instead of the standard Sleep status effect.

However, this is purely speculation. Beyond this moment, we have not seen it elsewhere in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet videos or any other official information shared by The Pokémon Company. We don’t know if Drifblim is asleep, but it can still attack because it’s a Tera Raid battle, and they might come with different rules.

As for Frostbite, we’ve seen no evidence of Frozen or any other freezing effect, so this one is much more in the air than Drowsy. We’ll update this page when we have evidence to present to confirm its existence or that it is not in the game.