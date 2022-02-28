Are Elden Ring’s servers down? How to check Elden Ring server status

While Elden Ring is a single-player game, you can bring a friend or two with you to tackle some of the tougher enemies in the games. Bringing a friend can mean the difference between beating a boss and spending hours frustrated with it. Because you can play this game online, Elden Ring does have servers. If you’re struggling to get online, these could be down. In this guide, we cover if Elden Ring’s servers are down and how to check the server’s status for the game.

We highly recommend you follow or check out the Elden Ring twitter page. Here, you’ll be able to follow any routine maintenance happening for the Elden Ring servers that the FromSoftware team has strictly planned out. This will be the first location you investigate to ensure the servers are down. You’ll also be able to see how long they will be down and the reasoning behind it.

Alternatively, sometimes these servers experience trouble beyond the foresight of the development team. When there’s no planned maintenance, and you see that you’re struggling to try and connect online, you’ll want to check out Bandai Namco’s website to see if the team has posted any issues the game might be having. The development team typically posts on the website, or their Twitter page, if there are any unforeseen issues for players. Both locations are ideal for checking Elden Ring’s server status.