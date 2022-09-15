Are perks coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

The perks you use in Call of Duty: Warzone can give you an edge against enemy players, especially based on the type of weapons you find and use to your advantage. They’re a big part of the gameplay. However, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be a new experience, building on player feedback and making a big leap into something new for the Call of Duty franchise. Are perks going to be available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

Can you get perks in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

The Call of Duty has confirmed it: the Warzone team that perks will be available but will not arrive when the game launches. Instead, perks will be missing when this game mode releases on November 16, a few weeks after the official release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This information was revealed on the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 reveal page, close to the bottom underneath The Shop.

Unfortunately, the details do not share when we can expect to see perks returning to Warzone 2.0. While they do not have a release date, we don’t expect to be gone for long. In the line above where the Warzone team mentions that perks won’t arrive for launch, the team discusses how players can purchase custom weapons from The Shop that take a player’s full loadout.

These replace a player’s Primary and Secondary weapons, tactical and lethal equipment, and perks. With the term being interwoven into something critical like this, we assume perks could release before the end of 2022 or sometime in early 2023.

Even though your favorite perks might not appear at launch, they won’t be gone for long. Hopefully, their absence is because the team wants to properly balance them or add more to their use in Warzone 2.0.