Are there Illusory Walls in Elden Ring?

Illusory Walls are a mechanic that was practiced in the Dark Souls games, and players are curious if they’re making a return in Elden Ring. These walls protected hidden secrets and paths that players would have to discover on their own, and they’re tricky to find. Can you expect to encounter Illusory Walls while playing Elden Ring?

We can confirm that you will find Illusory Walls throughout Elden Ring, preventing you from seeing every path you could take or finding every item during your playthrough. This mechanic was initially introduced in the Dark Souls and Demon Souls games, which were created by developer FromSoftware. With Elden Ring feeling like the pinnacle of these games, it only makes sense to bring them back into the fold to challenge players to find every little detail hidden throughout the game.

Finding them will be a challenge. If you come across one, you’ll need to approach the location and give it a solid hit with your weapon. The illusion will fade away by doing so, revealing to you the secret it was hiding from you. You’ll find a number of them throughout Elden Ring, so make sure to keep your eye out for any suspicious-looking walls and locations that look out of place to you.