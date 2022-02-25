Are there Mimic Chests in Elden Ring?

Mimic chests were a popular mechanic to throw at players in the Dark Souls games, and players are curious if they’ve made their way over to Elden Ring. A Mimic chest is a chest that is actually an enemy. If you attempt to interact with the chest, it will eat you, cause a large amount of damage, and then spit you out. In this guide, we’ll cover if you’ll have to deal with Mimic chests in Elden Ring, or not.

There dangerous chests in Elden Ring are interesting. While they are not the same types of Mimics you may have dealt with in the Dark Souls games, they do pose a threat to you if you use them, but they’re difficult to spot. We do not want to spoil what these chests, or what they do, but they are a form of Mimic. However, they do not become an enemy, eat you, and heavily damage you like they did in Dark Souls.

The answer is yes and not, but definitely yes. No, in the sense that the chest is an enemy like they were in Dark Souls, but yes, a passively normal chest will be soemwhere in Elden Ring, and it turns out to be something far worse than what you originally thought it was. We recommend staying on your toes during your Elden Ring journey, and be aware of these unique Mimic chests you can find.