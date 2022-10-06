Pokémon have lots of defining traits beyond what they look like on the outside. Some are particularly sturdy or sneaky, and others are all about speed. The speed stat determines when a Pokémon gets to attack in battle, so the more speed they have, the greater chance they will act first. For many ‘mons, this can make or break a match. We’ve gathered a list of the 10 fastest Pokémon of all time, as determined by that base stat — training can of course introduce more variables. These Pokémon are ranked, except for instances of an equal stat, in which case we’ve listed them alphabetically for that section.

Related: The 15 biggest Pokémon of all time

10. Accelgor (Base Speed 145)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Ironically, Accelgor’s counterpart Escavalier has nowhere near the same speed as this Pokémon, but that just serves to prove how quick this ‘mon really is. It’s in the name after all: Accelgor is a play on “accelerate.” Let’s just hope it doesn’t accidentally whip those bandages off in transit.

9. Zacian (Base Speed 148)

Image via The Pokémon Company

It makes sense for Pokémon Sword’s Zacian to have high speed: it’s a swordfighter. Combine the finesse of blade combat with the zoomies of a dog, and you get this Legendary lad. Its high speed helps it stand in contrast to its rival, the heavily armored Zamazenta from Shield.

8. Electrode (Base Speed 150)

Image via The Pokémon Company

We’re entering into the “base speed 150” part of the list now: it’s a collection of equally fast Pokémon. It might not make sense for this little orb to be so speedy, but you have to remember that its usual plan is to use Self Destruct at the start of a battle. Its stat is basically defined by that strategy, and even its Hisuian form is quick too.

7. Mega Aerodactyl (Base Speed 150)

Image via The Pokémon Company

When Aerodactyl reaches its Mega form, its speed jumps up by a full 20 points. Using Mega Aerodactyl in battle is like bringing Jurassic Park III to life, letting this dino swoop in and end the battle before your opponent even knows what’s happening. That’s an evolution in every sense of the word.

6. Mega Alakazam (Base Speed 150)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Mega Alakazam isn’t a physical fighter, but nothing moves faster than a sharp mind. This souped-up version of Alakazam is a psychic guru who can bend spoons and fire off Psybeams faster than you can react. It’s also got a sweet beard.

5. Shadow Rider Calyrex (Based Speed 150)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Neither Calyrex nor Spectrier would make this list alone, but their powers combined create a very fast-moving duo. Considering the ghostliness of Spectrier, it makes sense. Funny enough, placing Calyrex atop the Ice-type Glastrier actually creates one of the heaviest Pokémon.

4. Pheromosa (Base Speed 151)

Image via The Pokémon Company

We’re finally leaving the 150 club — by one whole point. Pheromosa is a Bug/Fighting type, one of the Ultra Beasts introduced in Sun and Moon. Rare in our world but common in its own, it is often seen running at high speeds, according to the Pokédex. That almost gives it a Superman-on-earth quality.

3. Ninjask (Base Speed 160)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Considering Ninjask’s name is a play on “ninja,” speed makes sense. When you look at its evolutionary chain, however, something very intriguing comes up. If there’s an empty spot in your party when Nincada evolves into Ninjask, you’ll also received a Shedinja. Animals molt all the time, but Ninjask bursts out of its old skin so fast that an entirely new Pokémon gets created in its wake.

2. Deoxys – Speed Forme (Base Speed 180)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Deoxys can be caught in four different modes: Normal Forme, Attack Forme, Defense Forme, and Speed Forme. Given the name of the last one, it’s no surprise that this Legendary has one of the best speed stats in the series. Deoxys was created when a space virus was hit by a laser beam, giving it a superhero-style origin story and a pretty good justification for its high speed.

1. Regieleki (Base Speed 200)

Image via The Pokémon Company

We’re jumping all the way to 200 for our final entry. Regieleki, one of the new Legendary titans introduced in Sword and Shield, represents the element of electricity. Considering how fast real-life currents move, it makes total sense that this being of living voltage is the fastest Pokémon in the series by a good margin.