ARK: Survival Evolved Winter Wonderland start date, Lost Island Launch and more

ARK: Survival Evolved has announced the start of its Winter Wonderland 6 along with some other juicy details the community has been waiting for. This year Winter Wonderland has been scheduled for launch December 14 and will end January 6. Wildcard has announced that the event will apply to all maps, both Official and Unofficial.

As typical with the Winter Wonderland events, RaptorClaus will sail through the sky dropping supply crate like presents filled with Mistletoe, Coal, and some very nice high tier loot. RaptorClaus takes off at midnight every night in game on all maps.

Official event rates

Wildcard Studio servers have also not been forgotten during Winter Wonderland and Survivors will be able to take advantage of the following event adjusted bonuses and rates.

Official Servers : 3x XP for Harvesting, Taming and all Breeding aspects. 0.5x Mating interval and a 1.5x Hexagon Bonus.

: 3x XP for Harvesting, Taming and all Breeding aspects. 0.5x Mating interval and a 1.5x Hexagon Bonus. Small Tribe Servers : 4.5XP, 4.5 Harvesting, Taming and 4x Breeding aspects. 0.5 Mating interval and 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

: 4.5XP, 4.5 Harvesting, Taming and 4x Breeding aspects. 0.5 Mating interval and 1.5x Hexagon Bonus ARKPocalypse : 5x XP, 5x Harvesting, Taming and Breeding aspects, 0.5x Mating Interval and 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

: 5x XP, 5x Harvesting, Taming and Breeding aspects, 0.5x Mating Interval and 1.5x Hexagon Bonus Classic: 4.5XP, 4.5x Harvesting, Taming and Breeding aspects, 0.5x Mating interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus.

Chibis for all

Also coming with the Wonderland Event are some new Chibis to follow our Survivors around. These Chibis include the Animated TV show Raptor Chibi, Sinomacrops Chibi, Dinopithecus Chibi, Amargasaurus Chibi and the Festive Noglin Chibi. These Lost Island themed Chibis can be dropped after feeding a GachaClaus or looted from the presents or other players.

Holiday Loot

ARK has decided to give in the spirit of the festive season. For those of you interested, the chance to win some plushies from the studio will be up. The plushies up for grabs will be a Dodo plushie, Noglin plushie or even a Noglin hat.

There are different ways to enter this draw for the loot, including donations over and above $5 towards ExtraLife children’s charity, submitting pictures via Twitter, or pictures submitted through the Community Crunch thread.

Lost Island release date

Image via Studio Wildcard

ARK’s newest map, Lost Island has gotten a release date. Slated for a December 14 launch, it will launch alongside the Winter Wonderland event featuring high new cliffs, forests and mangrove swamps. Along with this, new dinosaurs are being released with the map, these include the Amargasaurus and a Sinomacrops.