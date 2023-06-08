Honkai: Star Rail Announces PS5 Release Window 

Honkai: Star Rail is finally receiving a console port, as a PlayStation 5 release window was announced during Summer Game Fest 2023. This follows fan speculation since launch, as the game was initially only available on PC and mobile platforms.

Sony and miHoYo had confirmed that Honkai: Star Rail would be coming to PlayStation platforms in the past, but no release date had been given. This is even though Genshin Impact, miHoYo’s other massive title, has a presence on PlayStation systems, and fans on that platform had hoped to be able to explore the stars alongside the players on mobile and PC.

Honkai: Star Rail Is Coming To PlayStation 5 In Q4 2023

Honkai: Star Rail was featured during Summer Game Fest 2023, where it was announced that the game is finally coming to PS5 in Q4 2023. The trailer also featured an announcement for a new character, Luka, who is a four-star character that uses a mechanical robot arm in battle, with physical attacks that can tear opponents apart.

